10 things you need to know today: October 6, 2020

Trump downplays coronavirus threat on return from hospital

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center late Monday to continue his treatment for COVID-19 at the White House. Despite grave concerns over his health, Trump doubled down on previous attempts to downplay the dangers posed by the pandemic, re-entering the White House without wearing a mask. "Feeling really good!" Trump tweeted. "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life." Trump was hospitalized through the weekend after announcing Friday that he had tested positive. He underwent three strong treatments, including an experimental antibody cocktail, and his doctor said the president would not be "out of the woods" for a week. Infectious disease experts expressed alarm that Trump's illness had not caused him to be more "realistic" about the threat of the pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 people in the U.S. [Donald J. Trump, The Associated Press]