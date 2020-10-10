10 things you need to know today: October 10, 2020

Trump gives 1st televised interview since COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump gave his first televised interview Friday night since his COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization and discharge, telling Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel at one point that he had been "medication free" for eight hours. Later in the interview, however, Siegel asked Trump what medications he was on, to which the president replied "pretty much nothing." Trump said he "didn't feel very vital" or "like the president of the U.S. should feel" before he was flown to Walter Reed hospital last week, but said he "didn't have a problem with breathing." He praised the hospital's medical staff who treated him, as well as the medications he received, for helping him recover quickly. The president also said he's been re-tested for the virus, and while he doesn't know results, he said he was "either at the bottom of the scale or free." [Fox News, The New York Times]