10 things you need to know today: October 14, 2020

Senators question Barrett on ObamaCare, abortion, election disputes

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said during the second day of her confirmation hearing that she would not "pre-commit" on how she would rule on such critical cases as the Affordable Care Act, abortion rights, or a dispute over the November election. Barrett, a conservative judge picked by President Trump to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, did say that she was "not here on a mission to destroy the Affordable Care Act." Democrats have framed her confirmation, which would expand the court's conservative majority to 6-3, as a step toward killing the health-care reform law, also known as ObamaCare. Judge Barrett has criticized a past Supreme Court decision that stopped short of striking down a key element of ObamaCare, but she said she could not say "in the abstract" whether that would lead her to recuse herself in a pending health-care case. [The Washington Post]