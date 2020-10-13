See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
U.S. health regulators paused Eli Lilly's coronavirus treatment trials, but experts aren't worried

5:21 p.m.
Eli Lilly headquarters.
iStock/jetcityimage

Federal health regulators paused enrollment in trials of Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody treatment on Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution."

Officials did not explain why the pause was recommended, but a spokesperson for the company indicated it was "supportive of the decision" by an independent data safety monitoring board. Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious diseases expert at Emory University School of Medicine, told NBC News that "pauses are not infrequent in a clinical trial," especially one as "truncated" as the COVID-19 treatment development process.

The decision comes after Johnson & Johnson announced Monday night it paused its coronavirus vaccine trial. One of its volunteers came down with an "unexplained illness," though it's unclear if that illness had anything to do with the vaccine.

Last week, Eli Lilly said it would soon request emergency authorization for another antibody treatment it had developed. The treatment paused Tuesday was determined to reduce patients' COVID-19 viral load and help them avoid hospitalization. It's similar to the treatment from Regeneron given to President Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

5:41 p.m.

Actress Conchata Ferrell, who starred as Berta on Two and a Half Men, has died at 77.

Ferrell died surrounded by her family in California due to "complications following a cardiac arrest," Deadline reported on Tuesday. A representative for Warner Bros. Television confirmed the actress' death to Variety.

"We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever," Warner Bros. Television said on Tuesday.

Outside of Two and a Half Men, Ferrell had roles in a wide variety of films and shows including L.A. Law, E/R, Network, Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich, and Krampus. She was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on Two and a Half Men and L.A. Law.

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer on Tuesday was among those who paid tribute to Ferrell, remembering his former co-star as "a beautiful human" and reflecting on "how fortunate I was to share a stage with her." Cryer also wrote, "I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many." Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen paid tribute as well, describing Ferrell as "an absolute sweetheart," a "consummate pro" and a "genuine friend." Brendan Morrow

2020 Census
Supreme Court rules Trump administration can end census count 2 weeks early

5:41 p.m.
U.S. Census.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked without explanation a federal trial court ruling requiring the census count to continue through the end of October, allowing the Trump administration to halt the process two weeks early. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, Bloomberg reports.

The White House said the count needed to stop immediately so that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross can send President Trump a report by the statutory deadline on Dec. 31. Civil rights groups have said ending early will mean minority groups in certain areas will likely be undercounted and subsequently receive less political representation and federal funding than if a more accurate count was taken.

The activists have also argued that Trump asked to shorten the census schedule to accommodate a July order that would exclude undocumented immigrants from the count. The court is currently considering how to handle that order and will likely decide later this month whether they will hear arguments on the issue. Read more at Bloomberg and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus campaign
Minnesota traces 22 coronavirus cases to Trump campaign rallies, another 2 to Biden events

3:56 p.m.
Trump supporters at a rally in Minnesota.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

2020 campaign events are quickly turning into superspreader events.

As of Monday, Minnesota officials have tied 24 COVID-19 cases to 2020 campaign events in the past month, The New York Times reports. Most of them stemmed from a Sept. 18 rally President Trump held at the Bemidji airport, including among those who protested the event.

Twelve people in the "packed and maskless crowd" at the airport rally later tested positive for COVID-19, the Times writes. In addition, four people who went to protest the event had the virus. Another three people who went to a Sept. 30 Trump rally in Duluth also contracted the virus, as did three people who went to a Sept. 24 rally featuring Vice President Mike Pence at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. One person was at both of those events.

Meanwhile, one person who went to an event bolstering Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 16 tested positive. Another person tested positive after a Sept. 22 Biden event outside of Minneapolis. The reports come as Minnesota sees COVID-19 cases rise again, with a record 1,537 new infections reported Saturday.

Minnesota's health department reported last week that nine people who had COVID-19 reported attending the Bemidji airport rally, and that two of them had been hospitalized. Officials say there's no indication these infected people caught the virus at campaign events. They may have had the virus and been infectious with it while at the rallies, or they may have contracted it later. Kathryn Krawczyk

Barrett Confirmation
Barrett refuses to answer Klobuchar's 'hypothetical' question on voter intimidation

3:42 p.m.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett returned to a familiar argument Tuesday during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Amy Klobucher (D-Minn.), citing a situation in her home state that involved an outside contractor hiring "poll watchers" to patrol voting locations, asked her if voter intimidation was illegal.

"I can't characterize the facts in a hypothetical situation, and I can't apply the law to a hypothetical set of facts," Barrett responded. "I can only decide cases as they come to me, litigated by parties on full record after fully engaging precedent, talking to colleagues, writing an opinion. And so I can't answer questions like that."

Klobuchar then read aloud a law "that has been on the books for decades" which bans threatening, coercing, or attempting to intimidate at the voting booth, but Barrett still said it wasn't "appropriate" to answer whether a "reasonable person" would be intimidated by armed civilians at the polls. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Facebook to ban anti-vaccination ads

3:41 p.m.
A lit sign is seen at the entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Menlo Park, California on March 21, 2018.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has announced its second notable policy change in as many days.

The company said on Tuesday that it will be banning advertisements "discouraging people from getting vaccinated." Facebook previously had a policy of banning ads with vaccine hoaxes.

"Now, if an ad explicitly discourages someone from getting a vaccine, we'll reject it," Facebook said. "Enforcement will begin over the next few days."

The step from Facebook comes amid concern among experts over whether a large enough percentage of the population will get an eventual COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has said the United States would be unlikely to achieve herd immunity if around a third of Americans refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Facebook said, however, that "ads that advocate for or against legislation or government policies around vaccines — including a COVID-19 vaccine — are still allowed." The New York Times also notes that the move "will not remove user-generated content."

This, the Times' Mike Isaac wrote, was "another significant policy reversal," following Facebook's announcement on Monday that it would be banning Holocaust denial, despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 2018 defense of allowing posts that deny the Holocaust to remain online. In announcing this decision, Zuckerberg said his "thinking has evolved" on the issue. Brendan Morrow

Barrett Confirmation
Barrett says Roe v. Wade is not a 'super-precedent'

3:12 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed some of her colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee in asking Judge Amy Coney Barrett about her views on Roe v. Wade during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday.

Barrett again didn't explicitly reveal whether she thinks the case revolving around abortion rights was rightly or wrongly decided, but Klobuchar did appear to succeed at prompting Barrett to reveal whether thinks there's a chance the case could be overturned in the future.

In response to Klobuchar, Barrett said (reaffirming an opinion she expressed in a previous scholarly article) Roe should not be considered a super-precedent — that is, per The New York Times, cases that "are so deeply embedded in the fabric of the law they should be especially hard to overturn."

The reasoning Barrett provided Wednesday was not related to the judicial process behind Roe, but rather the definition of super-precedent. Barrett argued that her use of the term is based on the scholarly legal definition of the word, adding that legal scholars across the philosophical spectrum don't consider Roe a super-precedent because it is still challenged. She noted that doesn't mean those scholars think it should be overruled. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Apple announces its 1st 5G iPhone

2:48 p.m.

During a highly-anticipated event on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said it's the "beginning of a new era" for the iPhone.

Apple on Tuesday officially announced the new line of iPhones that will for the first time support 5G networks. The iPhone 12 will start at $799, while the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,099. There's also the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which will start at $699 and which Apple described as the "smallest, thinnest, lightest 5G phone in the world."

Apple touted the "impressive new capabilities" that will come with 5G networks, but CNBC notes that "the networks aren't fully built out yet in the U.S., which could disappoint some users." Additionally, The New York Times recommends users "tamp down your expectations," as "in most cases, 5G will only be incrementally faster, if at all."

In conjunction with the Apple announcement, Verizon announced it would be rolling out its nationwide 5G network, which according to Engadget means that "all three major carriers offer at least some kind of easy-to-find 5G."

Among the other notable details in Apple's announcement were that its new line of iPhones won't include a power adapter and EarPods in the packaging, which Apple said would help the company in "reducing carbon emissions." The iPhone 12, Apple said, will be available for pre-order on Oct. 16, while the iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order on Nov. 6. Brendan Morrow

