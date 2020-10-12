See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial paused due to 'unexplained illness'

11:23 p.m.
A Johnson & Johnson building in Irvine.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson on Monday night announced that it has paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial due to one of the volunteers coming down with an "unexplained illness."

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said that under its guidelines, the "participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated" by the study's independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB), as well as internal clinical and safety physicians. The company also said that "adverse events — illnesses, accidents, etc. — even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies."

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine arm, Janssen, began the Phase 3 clinical trial in September. There are 60,000 participants, and each person is receiving one dose of the vaccine. Advanced clinical trials are conducted so researchers can determine whether participants are experiencing side effects, and Johnson & Johnson said it is not revealing what illness the volunteer has due to privacy reasons.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN that the pause is "completely expected" due to how large the study is, and this is "just a reminder how ridiculous it is to try and meet a political timeline of having a vaccine before Nov. 3." Jha added that it is important for the vaccine to be "safe and we've got to let the process play out and it's going to take a while. To me, it's reassuring that companies are acting responsibly and pausing when they need to." Catherine Garcia

2020 debates
McConnell laughs in debate when challenger Amy McGrath slams his COVID stimulus 'dereliction'

11:39 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, faced off in their first and perhaps only debate Monday night. McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot, criticized McConnell for blocking a new round of COVID-19 economic support, calling it a "dereliction of duty" and failure of leadership. McConnell, oddly, laughed.

McConnell blamed congressional Democrats for blocking another coronavirus relief package, even though he publicly shot down negotiators between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the White House. He also noted that he brings home the bacon in a way McGrath could not from the "back bench" of the Senate. "I allow Kentucky to punch above its weight," McConnell said. "My last term $17.5 billion for the commonwealth that would not have been there had I not been the majority leader of the Senate."

"I think her entire campaign is: she's a Marine, she's a mom, and I've been there (the Senate) too long," McConnell said. McGrath didn't disagree: "Senator, you've been there for 36 years. How's it looking, Kentucky?" McConnell's "one job is to help America through this crisis right now in passing legislation to keep our economy afloat so that people can make ends meet," she added. "And instead of doing that, he is trying to ram through a Supreme Court nominee right now, instead of negotiating, which is what he should have been doing all summer long to make that happen."

McConnell also took several shots at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — and also President Trump, perhaps, who is also famously from New York.

The debate was held in the studio of WKYT in Lexington. The station "took a number of precautions in response to the coronavirus," The Associated Press reports. "Kentucky is in the midst of another spike of COVID-19 cases." Peter Weber

2020 elections
California elections officials say state GOP's ballot drop off boxes are illegal

10:41 p.m.
An official ballot drop off box in Los Angeles County.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Monday sent the state's Republican Party a cease and desist letter, saying they needed to immediately stop accepting ballots in unauthorized drop boxes.

Becerra and Padilla also requested a list of voters who used the unofficial drop off boxes, so they can make sure the ballots were put in the containers with their permission, the Los Angeles Times reports. The California Republican Party has until Thursday to turn over these names.

Over the weekend, a state GOP official in Orange County shared a photo on social media showing him dropping off a ballot in a private container that was marked "official ballot drop off box," and similar collection boxes were also spotted in the Los Angeles and Fresno areas.

Padilla told reporters on Monday that "unofficial, unauthorized ballot drop boxes are not permitted by state law. Political parties and campaigns can engage in get-out-the-vote efforts, but they cannot violate state law." On Sunday, the head of the secretary of state's enforcement division sent a memo to county officials saying they are the only ones who have "the authority to designate the location, hours of operation, and number of drop boxes in the county."

California Republican Party spokesman Hector Barajas said on Monday that the box in Orange County was purchased by the party, but he would not say how many others are out there. The state GOP is rejecting the assertion that these boxes are illegal, arguing that they are acceptable under a 2016 law that allows voters to turn their ballots over to someone else to drop off. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia

he's baaaaaack
At 1st rally since being hospitalized, Trump says he feels 'so powerful'

9:36 p.m.
Donald Trump onstage at his rally in Sanford, Florida.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

During his first rally since being hospitalized with COVID-19, President Trump declared that he is "immune" to the virus, and feels "so powerful."

On Monday night, Trump spoke to supporters in Sanford, Florida, for about 65 minutes; he typically talks for roughly 90 minutes during rallies. The event was held outside, with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder and most not wearing masks. When he began speaking, Trump's voice was a bit scratchy, The New York Times reports, but he told the crowd he felt "so powerful," adding, "I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. Just give you a big, fat kiss."

Before Trump arrived in Florida, his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president had tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days," without sharing any specific dates. Conley said he used "the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," which is a less reliable form of rapid testing. While coronavirus reinfection is rare, the research is ongoing, and The Guardian notes that The Lancet just published a case study about a 25-year-old man from Nevada who has been infected twice this year. Catherine Garcia

biden in Ohio
Biden: Trump's 'chaotic trade threats, erratic tweets, and bluster' have hurt U.S. workers

8:27 p.m.
Joe Biden in Ohio.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was in Ohio on Monday, where he told autoworkers in Toledo that President Trump's "chaotic trade threats, erratic tweets, and bluster" have "stiffed American workers and customers. He's let you down."

During this drive-in campaign rally, Biden said if elected, he will enact a "trade strategy" that "gets results," and will "stand up to China's trade abuses. I will invest in you." He discussed what it was like when, as vice president, he worked with former President Barack Obama to rescue the auto industry in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. "Barack and I bet on you," Biden said, "and it paid off."

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, northeastern Ohio's unemployment rate was higher than the national rate, due to the loss of manufacturing jobs, NBC News reports. Biden's "Build Back Better" plan calls for working with allies to "modernize international trade rules" and investing billions in U.S. manufacturing – Biden said he wants to make a $400 billion procurement investment in American products, a $300 billion investment in research and development and breakthrough technologies, and bring back critical supply chains to the United States.

The polls show a tight race in Ohio, a state Trump won by eight points in 2016. The latest Great Lake Poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University shows Trump leading Biden 47 to 45.4 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. "What this tells me is that Ohio is a competitive state, but it's a much longer climb for Biden to win when Trump won the state by eight points four years ago," Tom Sutton, political science chair at Baldwin Wallace University, told Cleveland.com. Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
White House doctor says Trump has tested negative for coronavirus

6:46 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said on Monday evening that Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days," but did not give specific dates.

He shared the news in a memo to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Conley wrote that Trump was tested "using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," and it is "important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the president's current negative status."

Trump left Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon for Florida, where he will hold a rally in Sanford — his first since being hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month. Trump was not wearing a mask when he boarded Air Force One. Catherine Garcia

2020 poll watch
Cal Cunningham surprisingly increases lead in North Carolina Senate race in 1st poll period after texting scandal

5:58 p.m.

North Carolina's Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham became mired in a scandal earlier this month when he admitted to exchanging romantic text messages with a woman who is not his wife. Yet a new poll conducted by SurveyUSA showed that Cunningham actually increased his lead over the incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) after the news broke.

In the previous poll, Cunningham was up seven, but that jumped to a 10-point advantage in the iteration released Monday. The growing margin is largely thanks to men and younger voters, who have enhanced their support for the challenger. For example, Cunningham went from trailing Tillis by 11 among all men in September, to up two in October. Meanwhile, women and senior voters did shift more to Tillis in the wake of the scandal. But, overall, it does not appear to have drastically altered the state of the race.

SurveyUSA interviewed 900 adults across North Carolina, 746 of whom are registered to vote in the state, between Oct. 8-11. A margin of error was not reported. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

government-funded vacation
Trump's properties made $238,000 on Secret Service bills from Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr.'s visits

5:36 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump's travel has diverted a lot of money to his properties — and his children are partly responsible.

As of The Washington Post's most recent count, the U.S. government has spent $1.2 million at Trump's properties around the world throughout his presidency. At least $238,000 of that stemmed from Trump's adult children's visits as they requested Secret Service protection, the Post reports via Secret Service records.

When Eric Trump headed to Trump golf courses in Scotland; or when Donald Trump Jr. went on a hiking tip to Canada; or when Ivanka Trump stayed at their Bedminister, New Jersey, resort even when it was closed for the coronavirus pandemic; the Secret Service was billed. The Trump administration hasn't revealed just how much it pays to house Secret Service agents at Trump hotels, but Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization, has insisted they charge a minimal rate. On bills that do list a room rate, $175 a night was the cheapest price found, the Post reports.

"Government ethics experts say that nothing is wrong with Trump's children seeking protection from the Secret Service," the Post writes. But it's more dubious given that their family owns the businesses charging the Secret Service for rooms, "creat[ing] the appearance that Trump family members were exploiting their publicly funded protection for private financial gain," the Post continues.

The Secret Service, the White House, and Ivanka Trump all declined to comment to the Post. Eric, Donald Jr., and Tiffany Trump did not respond to requests for comment. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

