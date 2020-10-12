-
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial paused due to 'unexplained illness'11:23 p.m.
-
McConnell laughs in debate when challenger Amy McGrath slams his COVID stimulus 'dereliction'11:39 p.m.
-
California elections officials say state GOP's ballot drop off boxes are illegal10:41 p.m.
-
At 1st rally since being hospitalized, Trump says he feels 'so powerful'9:36 p.m.
-
Biden: Trump's 'chaotic trade threats, erratic tweets, and bluster' have hurt U.S. workers8:27 p.m.
-
White House doctor says Trump has tested negative for coronavirus6:46 p.m.
-
Cal Cunningham surprisingly increases lead in North Carolina Senate race in 1st poll period after texting scandal5:58 p.m.
-
Trump's properties made $238,000 on Secret Service bills from Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr.'s visits5:36 p.m.
