10 things you need to know today: October 16, 2020

Sasse tells supporters Trump fueling 'blue tsunami'

Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, harshly criticized President Trump in a telephone town hall with constituents, warning that Trump had so disgusted voters that there could be a "Republican blood bath" in the Senate, according to audio obtained by The Washington Examiner and authenticated by The New York Times on Thursday. Sasse accused Trump of botching the coronavirus response by treating it like a news-cycle "P.R. crisis" instead of a national emergency. He also said Trump had coddled dictators and white supremacists, mistreated women, and alienated allies, setting the stage for a "blue tsunami" on Election Day. "The debate is not going to be, 'Ben Sasse, why were you so mean to Donald Trump?'" said Sasse, who is up for re-election. "It's going to be, 'What the heck were any of us thinking, that selling a TV-obsessed, narcissistic individual to the American people was a good idea?'" [The New York Times, The Washington Examiner]