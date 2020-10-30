10 things you need to know today: October 30, 2020

U.S. economy surges but remains below pre-pandemic level

U.S. gross domestic product jumped by 7.4 percent in the third quarter, which translates into a 33.1 percent annualized rate, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. The GDP rise from the second to the third quarter set a record, but it came after a record contraction from the first to the second quarter after the coronavirus crisis erupted. The economy still has shrunk by 10.3 percent so far in 2020. In fact, the 3.5 percent total GDP shrinkage during 2020 "means we are still down almost as much as we were during the height of the Great Recession," says Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. Looking at annualized growth reveals how much bigger the economy would be in the unlikely case it "grew at this rate for the next three quarters," economist Justin Wolfers tweeted. [Commerce Department, Diane Swonk]