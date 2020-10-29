12 people who attended Trump's Tampa rally hospitalized due to heat

At least 17 people who attended President Trump's rally in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday required medical attention, with 12 going to the hospital, fire officials told NBC News.

The event took place outside of Raymond James Stadium, in 87-degree heat. Trump spoke for nearly an hour, and NBC News notes most of the attendees were not wearing masks. At one point, a fire truck sprayed water in the air in an attempt to help people cool off. Tampa Fire Rescue did not share many details about the attendees who were hospitalized, but did say that one person fainted and another had a seizure.

Earlier this week, hundreds of people who went to a Trump rally in Omaha were left waiting for hours in freezing temperatures for buses to take them back to their cars. Seven people were hospitalized.

Trump had planned on holding a rally in North Carolina on Thursday evening, but due to high winds, it was canceled. Trump told NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell the event will be rescheduled for Monday. Catherine Garcia