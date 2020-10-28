See More Speed Reads
Several Trump rallygoers hospitalized after being stranded in freezing temperatures

11:59 a.m.

A Trump rally with unreliable transportation has left several people in the hospital.

On Tuesday night, thousands of President Trump's supporters gathered at the Omaha, Nebraska, airport for a campaign rally, with many bussed in from distant parking lots. But when the speech ended and temperatures fell close to freezing, those buses didn't come back.

After Trump wrapped his rally around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a bigger-than-expected crowd had slowed traffic to a one-way crawl, the Omaha World Herald's Aaron Sanderford noted. The buses struggled to get back and forth from the rally to the parking lots, leaving attendees, including many who are elderly, waiting in the cold. Police tried to help the elderly, children, and other at-risk attendees to warmth. But at least seven of those rallygoers ended up heading to the hospital, with medics reporting some severe symptoms among the elderly, per Omaha Scanner, which tweets out official radio information.

Trump has long boasted about his invulnerability to scandals, including hypotheticals that could hurt people. The Washington Post's Ashley Parker questioned whether this one could be a turning point. Kathryn Krawczyk

Mark Zuckerberg briefly couldn't connect to the Senate's tech hearing

12:03 p.m.

A Senate hearing with the bosses of Twitter, Google, and Facebook on Wednesday didn't exactly get off to the smoothest of starts.

Members of the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday questioned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about content moderation on their platforms. But as the hearing got underway, one of those names was missing. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced that the committee was "unable to make contact" with Zuckerberg, to the point that the hearing had to go into recess not long after it began.

"We are told by Facebook staff that he is alone and attempting to connect with this hearing, and that they are requesting a five minute recess at this point to see if that connection can be made," Wicker said. "I think this is a most interesting development."

The hearing did, in fact, go into a recess as requested by Facebook, although it ended up returning after less than five minutes, when Zuckerberg successfully joined remotely. But it was certainly an odd note to get the hearing started on, and Bloomberg's Steven Dennis joked, "Mark Zuckerberg, one of the richest people on Earth and head of Facebook, whose mission is literally to connect people, unable to get his video feed to work is ... very 2020." Brendan Morrow

Texas is now a toss-up, Cook Political Report says

11:40 a.m.

Texas, which was previously leaning Republican in the presidential election, should now be considered a toss-up, Cook Political Report said Wednesday.

There have been several recent polls out of the Lone Star state suggesting the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, has a legitimate chance of defeating President Trump and picking up the 38 electoral votes. Per Cook Political, Texas could see a record turnout this year, and the state's changing demographics and recent election history — including Democrat Beto O'Rourke's narrow loss to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2018 — further hint that the tide could be turning in what has been a consistently red state over the last several cycles. O'Rourke, for one, sure thinks that's a possibility, and is trying to get the Biden campaign to place a greater focus there in the final stretch.

Trump still has a good chance of holding on to Texas, however, and Cook Political notes Biden likely doesn't need to flip the state to get at least 270 electoral votes. But if he pulled it off, it would make the incumbent's path to re-election even more challenging, considering Texas has the second most electoral votes after California, which is solidly blue. Read more at Cook Political Report. Tim O'Donnell

Asked if it's safe to hold rally amid surging COVID-19 infections, White House spokesperson notes Pence has 'the best doctors'

10:43 a.m.

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley really missed the point of this question.

On Wednesday, CNN's Alisyn Camerota questioned Gidley on Vice President Mike Pence's upcoming rally in Wisconsin, where COVID-19 is spreading rampantly. "Hospitals in Wisconsin are near capacity," Camerota noted, asking if that gave Gidley or Pence "any pause about going there and holding a big rally."

The implication of Camerota's question was the safety of rallygoers, who would likely pack in to see Pence and potentially spread the coronavirus even more. But Gidley didn't catch that, saying "the vice president has the best doctors in the world around him," and they've "come to the conclusion it's fine for him to be out on the campaign trail."

Joe Walsh, the Republican who challenged President Trump in this year's presidential primary, had an R-rated interpretation of what Gidley meant. Kathryn Krawczyk

Undecided voters seem to be moving equally to Trump and Biden, study suggests

10:32 a.m.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Pollsters working on behalf of The Wall Street Journal and NBC News reconnected with 184 previously undecided voters who had responded to the sites' surveys earlier this year to gauge whether they had settled on either President Trump or the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Back in 2016, Trump reeled in a large number of voters in key swing states who made up their mind in the week before the election, which helped spur him to victory over Hillary Clinton, despite polls anticipating a Clinton win.

The new study, which was not a formal poll, tried to get a sense of whether a similar momentum swing was underway in 2020. The survey found that the number of undecided voters — many of them politically independent men who have lower levels of interest in the election than other groups — was indeed declining, but Trump and Biden appear to be siphoning them off in equal measure. At this stage, Republican pollster Bill McInturff told the Journal, the admittedly limited sample shows no evidence of a 2016-style break toward Trump among these voters. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Testing czar rejects Trump's claim that COVID-19 cases rising is a 'function of testing'

10:30 a.m.

President Trump has suggested that COVID-19 cases are only rising in the United States because of the amount of testing being conducted, but the administration's coronavirus testing czar is shooting that idea down.

Adm. Brett Giroir, who leads the Trump administration's coronavirus testing efforts, explained in a Wednesday appearance on Today that the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is not simply due to more testing.

"We do believe, and the data show, that the cases are going up," he said. "It's not just a function of testing. Yes, we're getting more cases identified, but the cases are actually going up."

The U.S. recently set a new record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day with over 83,000. Trump, who has criticized news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier this week complained of a "fake news media conspiracy" while claiming that "cases [are] up because we TEST, TEST, TEST." He also asserted at a recent rally that "we have so many" coronavirus cases "because we do more testing." Meanwhile, the White House science policy office this week listed as one of Trump's accomplishments in office "ending the COVID-19 pandemic."

Giroir explained to Today, though, that "we know" cases are increasing "because hospitalizations are going up" and "deaths are increasing," as well.

"So we do assess that the cases are actually going up," he said. "They're real." Brendan Morrow

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hints at a run for higher office

10:08 a.m.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The only thing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is wary of sharing is her ambitions for higher office.

Ocasio-Cortez became the breakout star of the House's progressive left from the moment she ousted a longstanding moderate. But when she's asked about where she'll go next, the usually outspoken lawmaker gets unusually "guarded and cautious about her words," Vanity Fair reports in a profile of Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez's "aspirations are a matter of endless speculation," Vanity Fair writes, with a Senate seat, House leadership spot, or Cabinet post all suspected to be in the cards. Ocasio-Cortez doesn't necessarily shut those guesses down. "I don't know if I'm really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like," she said. "I don't see myself really staying where I'm at for the rest of my life."

Still, Ocasio-Cortez rejects the idea of "aspir[ing] to a quote-unquote higher position just for the sake of that title," she said. "I think it's part of our cultural understanding of politics, where — if you think someone is great, you automatically think they should be president," Ocasio-Cortez added. "I joke. I'm like, 'Is Congress not good enough?'"

Julián Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary and 2020 presidential candidate, isn't afraid to forecast his predictions. "I've told her, I fully expect that she's going to run [for president] one day, and that she should," he said. "She absolutely has the talent, the dynamism, and the leadership ability." Read more at Vanity Fair. Kathryn Krawczyk

Dodgers' Justin Turner reportedly refused to leave field despite positive COVID-19 test

8:12 a.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrated the team's World Series win on Tuesday alongside his fellow players — even though he tested positive for COVID-19.

Turner was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after he tested positive for the coronavirus, but he still returned to the field after the Dodgers won, "holding the trophy, kissing his wife and mingling with other players, coaches, team officials and family members," The New York Times reports. He was also seen taking off his mask during a team photo.

The Dodgers learned that Turner tested positive partway through the game, and the team "immediately removed" him and "instructed him to isolate," The Wall Street Journal reports. Still, Turner "defied orders" by returning to the field to celebrate, and "when told by MLB security that he had to leave," Turner "refused," the Journal also reports. In a tweet, Turner said he feels "great" and has "no symptoms at all."

Turner's return to the field despite his positive coronavirus test immediately drew criticism, with USA Today's Gabe Lacques writing that it was a "galling image." Speaking to reporters after the game, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that "I don't think there was anyone that was going to stop him from going out" but admitted that "if there are people around him without masks, that's not good optics at all." Brendan Morrow

