10 things you need to know today: October 31, 2020

NYT: Central American migrant children are being expelled into Mexico

United States border officials have expelled migrant children from Central America and other countries into Mexico, even if they have no family connections in Mexico, The New York Times reported Friday. More than 200 migrant children in the past eight months have been sent into Mexico, as the Trump administration argues the expulsions are necessary to combat the nation's coronavirus outbreak. Children from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala have been expelled with no accompanying adult and sent to Mexican child welfare authorities, "at least at first," writes the Times. Previously, lawyers reported they still have not located 545 migrant children who were separated from their families upon arriving at the border. Locating Central American migrant children who have been expelled into Mexico has also been difficult. Border agents have now been instructed to exempt children under 10 from the expulsion policy. [The New York Times]