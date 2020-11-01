10 things you need to know today: November 1, 2020
1.
Fauci criticizes White House over recent pandemic response
Dr. Anthony, the United States' top infectious disease expert and White House coronavirus task force member, criticized the Trump administration's recent handling of the pandemic in an interview with The Washington Post published Saturday evening. Fauci said the U.S. "could not be positioned more poorly" heading into the fall and winter, adding that the task force meets less frequently and he and Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force's coordinator, no longer have regular access to the president. Meanwhile, he said, Trump is more focused on re-opening the economy while "the public health aspect of the task force has diminished greatly." Fauci admitted he has "real problems" with Trump's now-favored pandemic adviser, neuroradiologist Scott Atlas, whom he described as "smart guy who's talking about things that I believe he doesn't have any real insight or knowledge or experience in." The White House called Fauci's statement "unacceptable." [CNN, The Washington Post]
2.
Obama, Biden reunite at Michigan rallies
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, reunited with his old boss, former President Barack Obama in Flint, Michigan, on Saturday, as part of a final campaign stretch ahead of Tuesday's Election Day. Obama spoke first, touting his old running mate's acumen before passing the mic off to the candidate. The drive-in event was the first of two for the day in the crucial swing state. The pair also held a rally in Detroit. Meanwhile, President Trump held his own rallies in Pennsylvania, another key state, as he continues with a packed schedule that will take him to multiple states over the next several days. Both candidates will maintain a packed schedule before Tuesday. [CNN, CBS News]
3.
Latest round of polls shows Biden up in swing states
The polls continue to look favorable for the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, with Election Day just two days away, though President Trump remains within striking distance in several battleground states. Biden leads President Trump in Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the latest New York Times/Siena College survey. A new Washington Post/ABC News poll, meanwhile, shows Biden with a slight advantage in Pennsylvania, while Florida remains a toss-up. And CNN's most recent tally has Biden up fairly comfortably in Michigan and Wisconsin. The former vice president is also ahead in North Carolina and Arizona, although the contest is more narrow in those states, with the latter falling within the margin of error. [The New York Times, The Washington Post]
4.
Biden unveils top campaign donors
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, disclosed his campaign's top donors Saturday, the first time he's made the list public since he won the nomination. Biden, who has reeled in $383 million throughout his run, named 817 "bundlers" who raised at least $100,000 for the candidate through their personal networks (often giving their own maximum donation). Per Politico, the list contains several top Democratic politicians and officials, Wall Street executives, Silicon Valley tycoons, and prominent Hollywood voices. His old primary competitor, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, was on the list, as well. Vox notes campaign-finance reform advocates had grown concerned that Biden had kept the information under wraps up to this point, especially since 90 million people have already voted. Previously, Democratic candidates have regularly disclosed their bundlers. [Vox, Politico]
5.
Powerful typhoon strikes Philippines, appears to spare Manila
Officials said at least 10 people have been killed after "super" Typhoon Goni made landfall in the eastern Philippines. The storm, one of the strongest in recent memory, is reportedly bearing "catastrophic" winds and heavy rain, forcing 1 million people in its path to evacuate. The government's disaster response agency is expecting "major damage." The typhoon, however, appeared to spare the capital, Manila, and its 13 million residents. The city reportedly experienced power outages, but there is no evidence of widespread destruction. Goni is expected to weaken into a severe tropical storm within the next 24 hours, the Philippine weather agency said. [The New York Times, Al Jazeera]
6.
Australia records no local coronavirus transmission for 1st time since June
Australia recorded no new coronavirus infections that stemmed from community transmission on Sunday for the first time since June 9 as many other nations around the world are experiencing a second, or even third, wave and prepare for new lockdowns. The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hot spot that accounts for the vast majority of the country's COVID-19 fatalities, saw no new infections or deaths for the second consecutive day after a 112-day lockdown. Australia has not been hit as hard by the pandemic as many other countries — recording just 27,500 cases since it began — but the country's success largely stems from intense lockdown measures. BBC notes Victoria imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the world. But the state's largest city, Melbourne, began to reopen this week, and Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews anticipates a "normal" holiday season [Reuters, BBC]
7.
England to re-enter lockdown next week, Johnson says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday that England will enter a second national lockdown beginning Thursday amid rising coronavirus cases. All nonessential shops, restaurants, and pubs will close for at least four weeks. If effective, the measures would theoretically be lifted Dec. 2. People are expected to stay at home whenever possible, but like other European nations that have recently re-imposed lockdowns during the second COVID-19 wave on the continent, there will be slightly more leeway this time around. Schools will remain open, and people will be allowed to go into work if they can't do so remotely. Additionally, shopping for essential goods, going to medical appointments, exercising outdoors, and leaving to care for vulnerable people all have the green light. Johnson also said the country's furlough scheme, which covers 80 percent of laid off workers' wages, will continue through November. [The Guardian]
8.
At least 2 killed, 5 wounded in Quebec City stabbing spree
At least two people were killed and five others wounded Saturday evening in Canada's Quebec City. The suspect, who was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation, was allegedly dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a sword. Quebec's Le Soleil newspaper reported the suspect was lying on the ground and hypothermic when detained and did not resist arrest. The city's police did not reveal if the attacks were considered random, but there was no immediate indication "that the suspect may have acted for motives other than personal ones." Police have not released any information about the victims, although those who were wounded are being treated for varying levels of injury. [BBC, CNN]
9.
Orthodox priest wounded after shooting in Lyon
Part of Lyon has been locked down by authorities after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot while closing his church in the French city on Saturday. France 24 reports a suspect has been arrested, but the city prosecutor could not confirm it the person was the assailant.. The priest, a Greek citizen, is reportedly being treated for life-threatening injuries in a local hospital. The motive behind the attack is unclear, but French TV is reporting it seems to be a "personal dispute," The Guardian reports. Police are looking into several theories, but journalists have been advised to exercise caution about linking it to other recent terrorist attacks in France. [BBC, The Associated Press]
10.
Trump caravan surrounds Biden bus on Texas interstate
The Biden campaign canceled a Texas event Friday after a caravan of President Trump's supporters surrounded a Biden bus with their vehicles while traveling on Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin. The campaign said the cars tried to "stop the bus in the middle of the highway." Staffers on the bus reportedly called 911 so police could escort them to their next location, and the scheduled event was called off "out of an abundance of caution" to avoid any potential unrest. Trump tweeted a video of the incident on Saturday evening, stating "I love Texas." Several polls expect a close presidential race in the normally reliably-red Texas. [The Hill, Slate]