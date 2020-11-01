10 things you need to know today: November 1, 2020

England to re-enter lockdown next week, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday that England will enter a second national lockdown beginning Thursday amid rising coronavirus cases. All nonessential shops, restaurants, and pubs will close for at least four weeks. If effective, the measures would theoretically be lifted Dec. 2. People are expected to stay at home whenever possible, but like other European nations that have recently re-imposed lockdowns during the second COVID-19 wave on the continent, there will be slightly more leeway this time around. Schools will remain open, and people will be allowed to go into work if they can't do so remotely. Additionally, shopping for essential goods, going to medical appointments, exercising outdoors, and leaving to care for vulnerable people all have the green light. Johnson also said the country's furlough scheme, which covers 80 percent of laid off workers' wages, will continue through November. [The Guardian]