10 things you need to know today: November 3, 2020

Massachusetts, Oregon governors order National Guard on stand-by

Governors Charlie Baker (R) of Massachusetts and Kate Brown (D) of Oregon on Monday ordered the National Guard to stand by in case of unrest following Tuesday's presidential election. Baker put 1,000 troops on alert. Brown declared a state of emergency for the Portland area due the possibility of violence. Her plan calls for the Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff to take over public-safety management in the city. "We know that there are some people who might use peaceful election night protests to promote violence and property destruction," Brown said. "That behavior is not acceptable." Several other states, including New Jersey and Wisconsin, have called up hundreds of National Guard troops to handle election tasks, but in civilian clothes to avoid alarming voters. "It creates a sense of normalcy," said Major Joe Trovato, a spokesman for the Wisconsin National Guard. [The New York Times]