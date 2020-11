Trump's final full day of 2020 rallies featured digs at celebrities, sports stars, and Hillary Clinton

On the final day before voting ends Nov. 3, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held three events in Pennsylvania and one in Ohio, ending the night with a rally in Pittsburgh featuring Lady Gaga. Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), was holding a simultaneous rally, featuring John Legend, live-streamed to the Pittsburg stadium.

President Trump, meanwhile, "spent the final full campaign day sprinting through five rallies, from North Carolina to Pennsylvania to Wisconsin," unleashing "a torrent of grievance and combativeness," The Associated Press reports. "He angrily decried the media's coverage of the campaign while complaining that he also was being treated unfairly by, in no particular order, China, the Electoral College system, and rock singer Jon Bon Jovi." He also slammed Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay Z, LeBron James, Hillary Clinton, Biden, and others, and he joked about stiffing the local sound guy at his rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Donald Trump goes after Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Bon Jovi for supporting the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/m6MLHyTlwk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2020

Bon Jovi preformed at a Biden event over the weekend, and Beyoncé told the world she voted for Biden in an Instagram post, but LeBron James has mostly kept to issues involving police violence against Black people.

"LeBron James sucks!" chants at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/XbSZrhn961 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

Trump's allies and aides have lamented that he isn't sticking to a consistent, or apparently effective, closing argument. In Wisconsin, he again expressed amazement he is losing to Biden, but he did seem to concede that perhaps the biggest issue in the campaign was on stage with him in Kenosha. "This isn't about — yeah, it is about me, I guess, when you think about it," Trump said. Peter Weber