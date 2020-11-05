10 things you need to know today: November 5, 2020

Susan Collins wins 5th Senate term

Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was projected to win a fifth Senate term on Wednesday, fighting off a challenge from Democratic nominee Sara Gideon. Collins was one of several Republicans considered vulnerable in Tuesday's election, in part because of a backlash over her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Collins' victory all but closed the window on Democrats' chance to seize a majority in the Senate. Collins said more than 17 hours after the polls closed that she had "received a very gracious call" from Gideon conceding the race. Collins trailed in the polls for much of the campaign, but closed the gap in the days before the election. She had 51 percent of the vote compared to Gideon's 42.4 percent with 85 percent of the ballots in. The campaign was the most expensive in the state's history. [The Hill]