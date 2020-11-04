See More Speed Reads
election 2020
Edit

Biden says he isn't declaring victory, but 'we believe we will be the winners'

4:53 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expressing confidence that he will win the 2020 presidential election as votes continue to be counted in key battleground states.

Biden spoke from Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday afternoon alongside Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as he moved closer to potentially reaching 270 electoral votes. The Democratic presidential nominee said his campaign believes he will emerge victorious when states finish counting their votes, though he did not declare victory.

"After a long night of counting, it's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden said. "I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."

Key battleground states like Pennsylvania have not yet been called, but Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes, while Trump has 214, per The New York Times. On Wednesday afternoon, Biden was projected to win the two crucial battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, both of which Trump won in 2016, making the president's path to a win more difficult, though not impossible. Biden is ahead at the moment in enough states to take him past 270 electoral votes should his leads hold, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver notes.

The Trump campaign is filing a lawsuit to "halt" the counting of votes in Michigan, while in Pennsylvania, the campaign has also said it's suing to "temporarily halt counting." Trump is ahead in Pennsylvania at this time and his campaign has prematurely declared victory in the state before any news network has called the race, but Biden said Wednesday that he feels "very good" about winning Pennsylvania.

Biden added in his remarks that once the 2020 election has ended, it will be time to "put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us," to "lower the temperature," and to "come together as a nation." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Edit

Critics shoot down Trump campaign's unfounded victory declaration in Pennsylvania

4:58 p.m.

President Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, his son Eric Trump, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared victory for Trump in Pennsylvania, despite the fact that there are many uncounted votes that could still swing the tide toward Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Critics were quick to point out that just because the campaign said they've won the Keystone State doesn't mean it's true.

The campaign simultaneously announced its intention to take "critical legal actions" in Pennsylvania, including "suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law." That's sowed doubt about whether the Trump team is really as confident about taking Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Edit

Markets surge as Washington gridlock becomes likelier with potential Biden win

4:46 p.m.

The U.S. stock indexes were buoyed on Wednesday, apparently responding to the increasing possibility of a Washington gridlock created by a potential Democratic White House and Republican Senate.

The idea is that "gridlock can be good for stocks because it lowers the chances of sweeping policy changes, such as tax increases, that might hurt profits," The New York Times reports. The S&P 500 ended 2.2 percent higher in what was its biggest increase since June, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ-100 closed 3.9 percent higher in its biggest increase since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 367, or 1.3 percent:

While the potential for gridlock might assure stability, "those developments also throw a wrench into an easy pathway for additional fiscal stimulus that some analysts say is needed to help the economy recover from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic," The Wall Street Journal adds, noting that "investors appeared to back off from buying shares of economically sensitive companies, the 'blue-wave trade' that had been gaining traction ahead of the election on the expectation of another round of economic aid. Instead, investors reverted back to snapping up the stock market's most enduring winners, shares of technology companies."

Analysts further warned that the rally — which was in its third day on Wednesday — would likely only last so long. "At this point, we've got a couple days' good grace with the market — but we need a winner fairly soon or it's going to upset the apple cart," Ryan Detrick, the chief market strategist at LPL Financial, told the Times. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Edit

Biden projected to win Michigan

4:28 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic nominee Joe Biden will win Michigan, CNN and NBC News project.

Biden had barely a 1 percentage point lead over President Trump with 97 percent of votes reported, flipping the state Trump unexpectedly won in 2016. The Midwestern state's 16 Electoral College votes were critical for either candidate's path to victory, and it put Biden just six electoral votes away from victory.

As votes were counted in Michigan on Wednesday, Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit to halt that count. Trump supporters also gathered in Detroit to try and "stop the count." What they didn't seem to acknowledge was that Biden was ahead on Michigan's count for several hours, and that stopping the tabulation would give the state to the Democrat.

While Biden didn't declare victory in a Wednesday afternoon statement, he did say his campaign expected to win once all the votes were counted. Sen. Gary Peters' (D-Mich.) re-election campaign was still up in the air after Biden's projected victory. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Edit

The Trump campaign is already ramping up its legal challenge in Pennsylvania

3:32 p.m.

In the third such challenge of its kind on Wednesday, the Trump campaign announced its intention to take "critical legal actions" in Pennsylvania, including "suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law." The campaign also prematurely declared victory in the state, although not a single one of the nine primary reputable trackers has had the confidence yet to call the race one way or another.

The Trump campaign has been making a concerted effort to challenge unfavorable election results, with the president baselessly spreading conspiracy theories that undermine the integrity of the election, including falsely claiming victory on Tuesday night and threatening to ask the Supreme Court to halt the vote count. On Wednesday, the Trump campaign also announced its intention to "halt counting" in Michigan, and to challenge Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin by demanding a recount.

Stopping the count, though, might not be the best strategy for the Trump campaign at this point in the race, as analyst Nate Silver points out. Take a look below, and read the Trump campaign's full rationale for its Pennsylvania lawsuit here. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Edit

Biden projected to win Wisconsin

2:31 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been projected to pick up a key battleground state.

Biden will win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes, CNN and The Associated Press projected on Wednesday afternoon. This was among the crucial battleground states that remained too close to call on election night. More than 98 percent of the vote has now been counted there, according to The New York Times.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin during the 2016 election, and this was one of the states that allowed him to secure his victory. Trump's re-election campaign has already said it will request a recount in Wisconsin as Biden leads by about 20,000 votes.

Biden picking up Wisconsin makes Trump's path to 270 electoral votes more challenging, though other crucial states including Pennsylvania and Michigan that the president is hoping to win again have not yet been called. Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Edit

When remaining states are expected to be called

2:27 p.m.
Ballot counting in Pennsylvania.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 2020 presidential race is shaping up, but several states remain too close to call. Here's when that could change:

Alaska — Alaska isn't considered a competitive state and will almost certainly send its three electoral votes to President Trump, but officials won't begin counting mail ballots or in-person early ballots cast after Oct. 29 for another week, so it remains uncalled.

Arizona — Expect a call sometime on Wednesday. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading there with more than 80 percent of votes in, and multiple news outlets have declared him the winner, but others are holding off, and Trump's campaign believes the state is in play.

Georgia — The final count could be finished later on Wednesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. A burst pipe delayed election officials who were tallying absentee ballots in the Atlanta area. Trump is leading, but Biden may get a boost from the outstanding votes.

Michigan — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday that tens of thousands of ballots need to be counted, but an unofficial result could be reached by the end of the day. Biden is leading by a slim margin, and the remaining votes will come from typically Democratic areas.

Nevada — All in-person votes have been counted, but the state is accepting mail ballots postmarked by Election Day through Nov. 10, so the final outcome may not be known for more than a week. Biden leads narrowly.

North Carolina — Mail-in ballots will arrive through Nov. 12. Trump has a slim lead with 95 percent of the vote in, so, like Nevada, it could be some time before the race is called.

Pennsylvania — State election officials began counting ballots again Wednesday morning, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said there are "millions" left. Officials expect the tally to wrap up Friday.

Wisconsin — All votes are counted with Biden reportedly ahead by about 20,000, but the Trump campaign plans to request a recount as soon as the 10-day moratorium is up. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Edit

Trump campaign files lawsuit to 'halt counting' in Michigan

2:22 p.m.

The Trump campaign said it filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to "halt counting" in Michigan until it is granted "meaningful access" to witnessing the count.

Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, claimed that the Trump campaign "has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by law" and further demanded "to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access."

Trump and his campaign have long threatened that as soon as the "election is over, we're going in with our lawyers." Early Wednesday morning, the president went as far as to say he would ask the Supreme Court to halt the vote count — something even Republican election lawyers said was far fetched. Earlier Wednesday, the Trump campaign said it would reques a recount in Wisconsin, which Biden appeared to have won by 20,000 votes with all the votes counted; the campaign has also attempted to stir up conspiracy theories about "surprise ballot dumps," which aren't a thing.

Halting the vote in Michigan or no, though, as of 2:10 p.m. ET, Joe Biden was winning the state 49.6 percent to 48.7 percent, with 94 percent of estimated votes reported. Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.