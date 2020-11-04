The Trump campaign is already ramping up its legal challenge in Pennsylvania

The 2020 presidential race is shaping up, but several states remain too close to call. Here's when that could change:

Alaska — Alaska isn't considered a competitive state and will almost certainly send its three electoral votes to President Trump, but officials won't begin counting mail ballots or in-person early ballots cast after Oct. 29 for another week, so it remains uncalled.

Arizona — Expect a call sometime on Wednesday. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading there with more than 80 percent of votes in, and multiple news outlets have declared him the winner, but others are holding off, and Trump's campaign believes the state is in play.

Georgia — The final count could be finished later on Wednesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. A burst pipe delayed election officials who were tallying absentee ballots in the Atlanta area. Trump is leading, but Biden may get a boost from the outstanding votes.

Michigan — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday that tens of thousands of ballots need to be counted, but an unofficial result could be reached by the end of the day. Biden is leading by a slim margin, and the remaining votes will come from typically Democratic areas.

Nevada — All in-person votes have been counted, but the state is accepting mail ballots postmarked by Election Day through Nov. 10, so the final outcome may not be known for more than a week. Biden leads narrowly.

North Carolina — Mail-in ballots will arrive through Nov. 12. Trump has a slim lead with 95 percent of the vote in, so, like Nevada, it could be some time before the race is called.

Pennsylvania — State election officials began counting ballots again Wednesday morning, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said there are "millions" left. Officials expect the tally to wrap up Friday.

Wisconsin — All votes are counted with Biden reportedly ahead by about 20,000, but the Trump campaign plans to request a recount as soon as the 10-day moratorium is up. Tim O'Donnell