election 2020
Trump campaign files lawsuit to 'halt counting' in Michigan

2:22 p.m.

The Trump campaign said it filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to "halt counting" in Michigan until it is granted "meaningful access" to witnessing the count.

Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, claimed that the Trump campaign "has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by law" and further demanded "to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access."

Trump and his campaign have long threatened that as soon as the "election is over, we're going in with our lawyers." Early Wednesday morning, the president went as far as to say he would ask the Supreme Court to halt the vote count — something even Republican election lawyers said was far fetched. Earlier Wednesday, the Trump campaign said it would reques a recount in Wisconsin, which Biden appeared to have won by 20,000 votes with all the votes counted; the campaign has also attempted to stir up conspiracy theories about "surprise ballot dumps," which aren't a thing.

Halting the vote in Michigan or no, though, as of 2:10 p.m. ET, Joe Biden was winning the state 49.6 percent to 48.7 percent, with 94 percent of estimated votes reported. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Biden projected to win Wisconsin

2:31 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been projected to pick up a key battleground state.

Biden will win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes, CNN and The Associated Press projected on Wednesday afternoon. This was among the crucial battleground states that remained too close to call on election night. More than 98 percent of the vote has now been counted there, according to The New York Times.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin during the 2016 election, and this was one of the states that allowed him to secure his victory. Trump's re-election campaign has already said it will request a recount in Wisconsin as Biden leads by about 20,000 votes.

Biden picking up Wisconsin makes Trump's path to 270 electoral votes more challenging, though other crucial states including Pennsylvania and Michigan that the president is hoping to win again have not yet been called. Brendan Morrow

election 2020
When remaining states are expected to be called

2:27 p.m.
Ballot counting in Pennsylvania.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 2020 presidential race is shaping up, but several states either remain too close to call. Here's when that could change:

Alaska — Alaska isn't considered a competitive state and will almost certainly send its three electoral votes to President Trump, but officials won't begin counting mail ballots or in-person early ballots cast after Oct. 29 for another week, so it remains uncalled.

Arizona — Expect a call some time on Wednesday. The Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, is leading there with more than 80 percent of votes in, and multiple news outlets have declared him the winner, but others are holding off, and Trump's campaign believes the state is in play.

Georgia — The final count could be finished later on Wednesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said. A burst pipe delayed election officials who were tallying absentee ballots in the Atlanta area. Trump is leading, but Biden may get a boost from the outstanding votes.

Michigan — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday that tens of thousands of ballots need to be counted, but an unofficial result could be reached by the end of the day. Biden is leading by a slim margin, and the remaining votes will come from typically Democratic areas.

Nevada — All in-person votes have been counted, but the state is accepting mail ballots postmarked by Election Day through Nov. 10, so the final outcome may not be known for more than a week. Biden leads narrowly.

North Carolina — Mail-in ballots will arrive through Nov. 12. Trump has a slim lead with 95 percent of the vote in, so, like Nevada, it could be some time before the race is called.

Pennsylvania — State lection officials began counting ballots again Wednesday morning, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said there are "millions" left. Officials expect the tally to wrap up Friday.

Wisconsin — All votes are counted with Biden reportedly ahead by about 20,000, but the Trump campaign is planning to request a recount as soon as the 10-day moratorium is up. Tim O'Donnell

2020 election
Democrats raised more than $315 million to decisively lose 6 Senate races

2:05 p.m.
Amy McGrath.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Democrats raised an unprecedented amount of money to challenge Republicans' Senate majority. It didn't pay off.

Democratic Senate candidates set fundraising record after fundraising record throughout 2020, bringing in a combined $315 million as they tried to flip races in Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas. But Democrats ended up losing all six of those races as of Wednesday, and in most cases, the results weren't even close.

Democrat Jaime Harrison led the 2020 fundraising charge as he tried to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), bringing in a huge $107.5 million only to lose by about 14 points, early results indicate. Amy McGrath meanwhile brought in more than $88 million, but suffered an even bigger 20-point loss as she tried to oust Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Theresa Greenfield in Iowa, Sara Gideon in Maine, Steve Bullock in Montana, and M.J. Hegar in Texas are projected to lose by smaller margins, but still failed to fulfill polls that predicted potential flips.

Two Senate races in Georgia and another in North Carolina are still up in the air, though early results indicate they're all headed in Republicans' favor. One of Georgia's races will head to a runoff, with Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in close competition against Rev. Raphael Warnock (D). And even if Democrat Cal Cunningham wins in North Carolina and Democrat Jon Ossoff wins in Georgia's other race, it still won't be enough to turn the Senate blue.

Only John Hickenlooper in Colorado and Mark Kelly in Arizona are projected to pick up wins for Democrats, but a projected loss for Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will negate one of those gains, and a still-undecided tossup for Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) could solidify the Senate's status quo. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Twitter attaches warning labels to several more Trump tweets about the election

1:44 p.m.

President Trump's tweets about the 2020 election continue to be hit with warning labels.

Twitter has flagged several tweets that Trump sent out on Wednesday, attaching labels saying they contain information that "is disputed and might be misleading." The first was Trump's baseless claim that Democrats are "trying to steal the election," which he posted early on Wednesday while the winner in the presidential race remained too close to call.

Twitter has also labeled a post by Trump baselessly blaming "surprise ballot dumps" on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulling ahead in some battleground states, as well as another in which Trump wrote that "they are working hard" to make his early lead in Pennsylvania and Michigan "disappear," baselessly suggesting fraud was at play rather than more votes being counted. Once these labels are attached, users have to click a "view" button to see the tweets.

Trump had also quote tweeted a post that falsely suggested Biden suspiciously received 100 percent of new votes added in Michigan, but Twitter flagged this as misleading, and the author of the original tweet later deleted it and said this turned out to be the result of "a typo in one county."

A spokesperson for Twitter told NBC News that "as votes are still being counted across the country, our teams continue to take enforcement action on tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information about the election broadly." Trump's account wasn't the only one Twitter was taking action against on Wednesday, though. A tweet from the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin prematurely claiming that Biden won the state, for example, was slapped with a label noting that this race may not have been called yet. In fact, news outlets have not projected a winner in Wisconsin. Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Trump campaign vows to request recount in Wisconsin

1:30 p.m.
trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Wisconsin isn't yet called, but President Trump's team is ready to go on the offensive.

Trump's campaign team vowed to make an official request for a Wisconsin recount "immediately," The Wall Street Journal reports. With all the votes counted, Wisconsin officials said on Wednesday that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had pulled ahead in the battleground state Trump won in 2016. Biden leads 49.4 percent to Trump's 48.8 percent, or by about 20,000 votes, a margin slim enough to qualify for a recount, if the narrow lead holds through the certification process.

"The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said, citing without evidence the notion that "irregularities" in some Wisconsin counties call "the validity" of the count into question.

A candidate trailing by less than 1 percent of the winner can request a recount, and Trump's campaign would have to pay about $3 million to cover the costs associated with a recount unless the margin is a quarter of a percentage point or less.

When asked about a potential recount earlier on Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said "we are going to win Wisconsin, recount or no recount," reports The Hill.

The Trump campaign must wait until 10 days after Election Day to officially request a recount, Summer Meza

2020 election
GOP Sen. Susan Collins wins re-election in Maine

1:21 p.m.
Susan Collins.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Republican Susan Collins has won a fifth term representing Maine in the U.S. Senate.

Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House, called Collins to concede the race Wednesday morning, Collins announced to supporters soon after. With 75 percent of votes reported, Collins had brought in close to 50 percent of the vote to Gideon's 43.4 percent, The New York Times reported at the time Collins announced victory.

Gideon was among several Democratic Senate challengers predicted to oust Republican incumbents, and raised nearly $40 million to do so in the last fundraising quarter before the election. But like other record-breaking fundraisers, Gideon didn't come close to beating the office-holder. Collins was particularly targeted for her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Mitch McConnell: GOP needs to do better in suburbs, with college voters, women

1:08 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was projected to secure another term in the upper chamber on Tuesday and is now waiting to find out if he'll remain majority leader, said Wednesday that he's generally pleased with the Republican Party's performance in the 2020 general election. "We had, overall, I think a better election than most people thought we were gonna have," he told reporters.

But he also acknowledged there is a lot of room for improvement — for starters, he suggested the GOP needs to catch up with the Democratic Party when it comes to online fundraising, heaping praise on the opposition's small donor platform, ActBlue, which brought in a lot of money; McConnell called it a "terrific model."

As for demographics, the senator said he wants to see Republicans "win back the suburbs" and improve with college-educated and women voters. Tim O'Donnell

