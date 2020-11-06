10 things you need to know today: November 6, 2020

Fed holds interest rates near zero as expected

The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced that it had decided to hold its target short-term interest rate near zero, as expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the economy is growing but there is more the central bank can do to help the economy recover from the damage it has suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Is monetary policy out of power or out of ammunition? The answer to that is no, I don't think that," Powell said in a news conference after the Fed's meeting. "I think that we're strongly committed to using these powerful tools that we have to support the economy during this difficult time for as long as needed and no one should have any doubt about that." [CNBC]