election 2020
As his path to victory narrows, Trump claims without evidence he's being cheated

7:13 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump on Thursday evening falsely claimed that there is widespread voter fraud taking place across the United States, asserting that "if you count the legal votes, I easily win."

Trump delivered his address from the White House, with Vice President Mike Pence notably absent. He said, with no evidence, that Democrats are depending on "illegal votes" and trying to "steal the election from us." He also accused election workers of not being "honest," and said there was no way there could be so many mail-in ballots for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Many states sent out more mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the election, Trump encouraged his supporters to not use mail-in ballots, saying they needed to vote in person at the polls. Analysts said on election night, as results from in-person voting were reported first, it would likely show Trump ahead in many states, but once mail-in ballot results started coming in, Biden would start chipping away at Trump's lead. This is what has happened in many states, including must-win Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Trump ended the press conference by saying he believes "we will win the election very easily," but there will be "a lot of litigation. We have so much evidence, so much proof." He added that cases might be brought before "the highest court in the land," and then left the stage without taking any questions from reporters. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to Trump's election rant: 'What a sad night for the United States of America'

7:38 p.m.

On Thursday night, with his path to reelection narrowing, President Trump delivered a rambling diatribe in which he baselessly claimed widespread voter fraud and conspiracy against him.

One by one, TV networks cut away from the speech by the incumbent commander-in-chief, with ABC News switching to airing Jeopardy!, and NBC News and CBS News likewise transitioning away. MSNBC cut from the speech within just 35 seconds: "Okay, here we are again, in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States, but correcting the president of the United States," the anchor, Brian Williams, said.

On CNN, one of the few networks to air the whole speech uninterrupted, the election team tore into the president when he'd finished talking. "What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their president say that, to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with his feast of falsehoods. Lie after lie after lie about the election being stolen," Jake Tapper said, adding, "It's time for some Republican lawmakers to find their spine and talk to the president about what he needs to do for the good of the country."

Dana Bash, who was co-anchoring the network's election coverage, said, "I'm not an emotional person, but I'm having trouble keeping it together after listening to what the president said." Abby Phillip likewise added, "This president clearly knows this is not going to end well for him, and he's trying to take the rest of the country down with him."

Even the usually Trump-friendly Fox News, the only other major network to air the whole speech, balked. "We have not seen the hard evidence" of Trump's claims, Fox anchor Bret Baier stressed to his viewers. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Anderson Cooper: Trump is an 'obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun'

7:38 p.m.

After President Trump addressed the country on Thursday evening, claiming without any evidence that there is widespread voter fraud being committed across the United States in order to prevent him from being re-elected, CNN's Anderson Cooper was ready with a comparison that likely won't do much to improve Trump's mood.

"That is the president of the United States," Cooper said. "That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over."

Trump sounded dejected during his press conference, which took place at the White House. He falsely claimed that Democrats are counting "illegal votes" and smeared election workers across the country, dismissing them as dishonest people counting ballots in back rooms, but said he will "win the election very easily." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
CNN fact-checker calls Trump's White House address the 'most dishonest speech he has ever given'

7:33 p.m.

President Trump just delivered a speech about the 2020 election that one fact-checker has declared the "most dishonest" of his entire presidency.

Trump spoke from the White House on Thursday while legitimately cast votes continue to be counted in key states, baselessly claiming that Democrats are trying to "steal the election from us." As he has in the past, Trump leveled allegations of widespread voter fraud without any evidence.

Before the speech had even ended, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale had seen enough to declare it Trump's most dishonest since he became president.

Dale called out numerous false claims from throughout Trump's speech, including that he "won" states based on how he was faring on election night even though not all of the votes had been counted at that point, as well as that he "easily" wins the election "if you count the legal votes," a claim Dale blasted as "absolute garbage." Dale also described the speech as an "appalling and anti-democratic series of lies" and "just horrific."

After Trump wrapped up, CNN's Jake Tapper described the president's remarks as a "sad" thing for the country and called out his false claims as "ugly" and "pathetic." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Trump signals defeat

7:30 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

On Thursday evening Donald Trump spoke from the White House on the state of the presidential election. Nothing he said gave the impression that he is preparing to concede to Joe Biden, but his actual words were less important than the manner in which they were delivered.

I have spent goodness knows how many hundreds of hours of my life listening to Trump speak. Gone was the boisterousness and sarcasm to which I and millions are accustomed, and never more in evidence than in his address after midnight on Tuesday. On Thursday, he was dejected, world weary, and almost resigned. He has never sounded like this before. The mojo is gone.

Occasionally Trump strayed into incoherence more typical of his opponent. "I've watched a lot of elections before they decided on this big election," he said, leaving millions of us wondering about the referent of the pronoun.

In summarizing his concerns and those of his supporters — about social media, inaccurate pre-election polling, precinct-level shenanigans — he made it clear that he does not expect to win 270 electoral votes, at least not straightforwardly. Instead of narrow last-minute victories in Pennsylvania, he awaits deliverance at the hands of the Supreme Court. It is unclear exactly what legal remedy he believes is forthcoming.

For the first time in modern American history an incumbent has insisted that the apparent results of a presidential election should be discounted. He has done so on the basis of inchoate feelings rather than the sort of hard evidence that would be admissible in any court. For all that, it is hard to escape the feeling that roughly half of the country agrees with him. Matthew Walther

2020 election
James Baker, who led Bush's 2000 recount fight, says Trump should let votes be counted

5:48 p.m.
James Baker.
STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's team may want to revise their search for a "James Baker-like" figure to lead his legal war.

As absentee votes have been counted over the past few days, Trump's re-election chances have turned narrower and narrower, leading his campaign to mount legal fights to stop the count of votes in several swing states. Trump's team was also reportedly looking for someone like Baker, who led former President George W. Bush's successful 2000 presidential election recount in Florida, to lead that effort. But the actual Baker says Trump's current approach is all wrong.

While Trump's campaign may have some legitimate legal concerns with the nationwide count, calling for a full stop of the count isn't the way to handle them, Baker told The New York Times. "We never said don't count the votes," Baker explained of his 2000 effort versus Trump's. "That's a very hard decision to defend in a democracy."

Baker went on to outline the "huge differences" between Bush's Florida fight and what's ahead for Trump. "For one thing, our whole argument was that the votes have been counted" over and over again "and it's time to end the process," Baker said. That's not what he heard from Trump, Baker added. He particularly had a problem with Trump's team trying to throw out drive-through votes cast in his hometown of Houston, even though Baker said he did personally vote for Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Pelosi reportedly declares election a 'big win' for Democrats. Moderate Democrat profanely disagrees.

4:57 p.m.

Democrats gathered on a Thursday call to discuss the results of the 2020 election, and at least one lawmaker reportedly bluntly made her disappointment known.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) on a Democratic caucus call on Thursday afternoon reportedly went off on what she described as House Democrats' "failure" in this year's election, ABC News' Ben Siegel reports. Democrats are expected to maintain their House majority, but after the election, the party will "likely have fewer seats in January than it does now," CNBC reports. Still, Pelosi deemed Tuesday a "big win," per CNN's Manu Raju.

Spanberger clearly disagreed, reportedly saying, "We need to be pretty clear ... it was a failure. It was not a success. We lost incredible members of Congress." She also angrily told Democrats that "no one should say 'defund the police' ever again" and "nobody should be talking about socialism," adding that if the party doesn't change course for 2022, "We will get f---ing torn apart," Politico reports.

Pelosi reportedly rejected the idea that the election was a "failure" for Democrats, saying that "we won the House." She also reportedly told Democrats that "we did not win every battle but we won the war" and that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "has a mandate," although a winner in the 2020 presidential race has not been declared.

But the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reportedly also said on the call that "I'm furious" because "something went wrong here across the entire political world," promising to conduct a "post mortem." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Biden urges supporters to remain calm: 'The process is working'

4:38 p.m.

As the presidential vote count nears the end of its second day, former Vice President Joe Biden urged his supporters to remain calm. "The process is working," he emphasized in brief remarks from Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden added that he and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, "continue to feel very good about where things stand," but that "each ballot must be counted and that's what we're going to see going through now." His remarks stand in sharp contrast to those made by President Trump, who tweeted "STOP THE COUNT!" on Thursday morning as his path to victory showed signs of narrowing.

"Democracy is sometimes messy," Biden reminded his supporters. "It sometimes requires a little patience." Jeva Lange

