10 things you need to know today: November 19, 2020

Fauci: Public could get access to coronavirus vaccine in April

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious disease expert, told the USA Today Editorial Board on Wednesday that he expected the general public to start getting access to an approved coronavirus vaccine as early as April. Pfizer on Wednesday said final late-trial data indicated that its vaccine candidate is 95 percent effective, and that it would file an emergency approval application "within days." Fauci said that recent progress on vaccines meant that front-line health workers could get the first doses by the end of December, or early January, with the general population following from April through July. "Then you can start talking about this umbrella or blanket of protection on society that would diminish dramatically the risk of a person being exposed or even being infected," he said. [USA Today]