U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 250,000

At least one more major blockbuster movie is still scheduled to hit theaters in 2020 — but now, you can also find it on streaming.

The highly-anticipated superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 will debut both in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on Dec. 25, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by director Patty Jenkins, who recommended fans "watch it in theaters, where it is made safe to do so" but "in the safety of your home on HBO Max where it is not."

The Wonder Woman sequel had already been scheduled to be released on Christmas Day, but it was set for a traditional, theatrical-only release. With theaters not open everywhere and COVID-19 cases spiking, though, it looked increasingly unlikely that this plan would go forward. Other blockbusters scheduled for 2020, including Marvel's Black Widow, had already adjusted their release plans, with most being delayed to next year. Rather than postpone Wonder Woman once again, though, Warner Bros. has opted to take it to streaming while still allowing it to play theatrically where possible.

A film like Wonder Woman hitting theaters and streaming at the same time would have been unthinkable prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the theatrical release model has shifted rapidly in 2020 due to theater closures, and already some deals are being made to shorten the established time between when a movie releases in theaters and when you can watch it at home, which has typically been about three months. Disney also debuted Mulan on Disney+ for $30 in September after planning a typical theatrical release.

Wonder Woman hitting HBO Max on Dec. 25 will also mean Christmas will still be a busy time for the movie industry despite the pandemic, as on that same day, the latest Pixar film Soul will hit Disney+. Unlike with Mulan, though, Soul will be available for no additional fee. Brendan Morrow