Giuliani formally asks federal judge to give Pennsylvania's electors to Trump

Giuliani formally asks federal judge to give Pennsylvania's electors to Trump2:09 a.m.
Woman reunites with 1st grade teacher who taught her to speak English 40 years ago1:25 a.m.
Judge orders Trump administration to stop expelling migrant children under COVID-19 public health order12:32 a.m.
Some Trump officials are stealthily reaching out to Biden's transition team12:13 a.m.
NRA to suspend insurance business in New York, pay $2.5 million fineNovember 18, 2020
Barack Obama's new memoir is breaking sales recordsNovember 18, 2020
Sen. Steve Daines says he participated in Pfizer vaccine trial, tested positive for antibodiesNovember 18, 2020
U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 250,000November 18, 2020
Judge orders Trump administration to stop expelling migrant children under COVID-19 public health order
