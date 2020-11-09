Trump's flurry of 'campaign defense fund' emails have fine print about retiring Trump's campaign debt

President Trump's campaign has been sending out dozens of emails and text messages a day since Wednesday, asking for money for the outgoing president's "election defense fund." The pace of the emails seems to have picked up after The Associated Press and TV networks called the race for President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday.
If you read the fine print of these Trump "election defense fund" solicitations, though, "half — or more — of any contribution will be used to retire debt from his re-election campaign," The Wall Street Journal reports. "Other Trump fundraising pitches in recent days ask for help to 'protect the integrity of this election' but lead to a donation page for Mr. Trump's 'Make America Great Again' committee. The fine print on those solicitations says 60 percent of a contribution helps the campaign retire debt and 40 percent goes to the Republican National Committee."
"Biden's campaign has also launched a fundraising effort in anticipation of a drawn-out legal battle," and "while the fine print does not include any disclaimer about retiring campaign debt, it does indicate that a portion of the donation would go toward the Democratic National Committee," USA Today reports. "The national party committees — the RNC and DNC — often play a prominent role in financing election legal proceedings," the Journal notes.
The Trump disclaimer about retiring campaign debt is "a particularly conspicuous clause given Trump had previously said he might put up his own money for his reelection effort," Aaron Blake writes at The Washington Post. "Even as he swears he has a legitimate legal case, he's not just declining to use his own money, but he's diverting half the money raised for it to another purpose tied to the winding down of the campaign." In other signs this is mostly about optics, Trump's campaign hasn't "put up the approximately $3 million required for a recount in Wisconsin," he adds. "Perhaps the Trump legal team believes that money might be better spent in other ways, given recounts usually only shift a few hundred votes, but it doesn't exactly suggest an all-hands-on-deck effort." Peter Weber
The 2020 election "was clearly a very long, very tense week, although thankfully, it all felt worth it due to how it ended," an uncharacteristically upbeat John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight: Donald Trump "isn't going to be president anymore." People took to the streets to celebrate in cities across America, he noted, and in New York "there was a mood here that can only be described as reverse 9/11. Why? Because it combined complete euphoria, an abiding disgust for Rudy Giuliani, and this time people were actually dancing on the rooftops in New Jersey."
"It is genuinely hard to overstate the level of relief that has been flying around parts of this country, especially at the end of a truly draining week, and tonight we thought it might be worth mapping out exactly how we got to this point over the last seven days," Oliver said. He started with the predictably slow ballot count, Trump's "nightmarish speech from the White House" early Wednesday, and his camp's subsequent attempts to do "absolutely everything they could think of to subvert this election," including rampant "conspiracy theorizing" and a flurry of "ridiculous" lawsuits in multiple states to try to "cast a cloud over the whole process." Still, he said, "perhaps the single most pathetic part of this week is that in the moments before this race was called on Saturday morning, Trump tweeted out 'I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!'"
"But here is the really important thing: After this absolute year of a week — the days of counting, the misinformation, the desperate, pathetic attempts to paint this process as fraudulent — the fact is, Trump lost this election," Oliver said. "He lost. All that bulls--t which we've grown accustomed to seeing work, did not work this time. And it's not like Trump and his family are going to stop — they're gonna carry on grifting and lying like they've always done. But once he's out of the White House, it's just not going to have the same effect anymore. It's not going to directly impact every American's life."
Oliver did touch on America's forthcoming reckoning with "what Trumpism is going to mean going forward" and note that Democrats also face questions after they "didn't get anything they hoped for." But he also took a minute — well, 30 seconds — just to celebrate, and it involves octopuses, and it's NSFW. Watch below. Peter Weber
Much of the refusal to concede is political, borne of normal disappointment and abnormal disinformation, but there are also practical consequences, starting with the General Services Administration declining to formally "ascertain" that Biden is the "apparent winner." Emily Murphy, the Trump-appointed administrator of the little-known GSA, needs to sign such a letter in order for the incoming Biden administration to get access to federal transition funds, government officials, and other resources needed for a seamless transfer of power. She hasn't.
"Every day counts in a transition, this year more than any transition since 1932," David Marchick, presidential transition expert at the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service, tells The Wall Street Journal. "The delay has already gummed up discussions on critical issues, including plans to distribute a possible coronavirus vaccine," The Washington Post reports. Former GOP White House officials and veterans of past presidential transitions urged the GSA in a letter Sunday "to immediately begin the post-election transition process," Politico reports.
Except in 2000, "the GSA has sent a letter identifying the winner within days of the AP and networks calling the election, long before the results are made official by the Electoral College," the Journal explains. It's not clear if Murphy will issue the letter after Trump "has exhausted his legal avenues to fight the results, or the formal vote of the electoral college on Dec. 14," The Washington Post reports. "There are 74 days, as of Sunday, until the Biden inauguration on Jan. 20."
"An ascertainment has not yet been made," GSA spokeswoman Pamela Pennington told the Post, "and its administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law." One senior administration official told the Post that detailed transition plans have been drafted, and they'll be released to the Biden team after a winner is formally declared, though Trump himself "is unlikely to concede he has lost or participate in traditional activities." Peter Weber
At the Veterans Healing Farm, former service members have the opportunity to grow plants and flowers while cultivating friendships.
John Mahshie told People he felt "alone and isolated" after leaving the Air Force in 2008, yet "sucked it up and pressed on." He knew other veterans were struggling with their own issues but might not know how to reach out for help, and in 2013 he decided to plant fruit trees, berry bushes, herbs, and flowers on nine acres of land he owned in Hendersonville, North Carolina. With that, the Veterans Healing Farm was born.
Mahshie "wanted to create a community for fellow veterans who needed a sense of belonging," he said. "I had this vision of growing a 'healing farm' because it's just as important to feed the body as it is to feed the spirit." Assisting others has always lifted his spirits, and he thought "if community work helped me before, it would help me now, and would help others."
Veterans come to the farm to help Mahshie and his wife, Nicole, keep it running. There are bunkhouses on the property for vets to stay in, and Mahshie said they not only learn new skills, but also "that they can trust people and they are valued." Over the last six years, the farm has donated more than 35,000 pounds of produce and flowers to veterans, and "the acts of growing and harvesting help them form friendships with people who share the same mission," Mahshie told People. "It's so gratifying to see these relationships form." Catherine Garcia
Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday morning of pancreatic cancer at age 80, eight days after Sean Connery's death at age 90. The two celebrities had little in common except their fame and a fictional antagonist relationship created over nearly a decade of Saturday Night Live skits featuring Darrell Hammond's Connery needling and insulting Will Ferrell's Trebek on Celebrity Jeopardy!
On Sunday, Nexstar Media's Austin Kellerman compiled some moments from one of SNL's great running gags and put them together in roughly thematic order. There are some borderline NSFW jokes, but nothing too risqué for network TV. Trebek told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that he loved the skits — and told Ferrell so. "He was quite taken that I had noticed," Trebek said. "Every taping, somebody in the audience says, 'How do you feel about the Will Ferrell impression of you on SNL?' And I say the same thing every time: I love it. I wish he was back on the show so he would do more." Assuming imitation is a great form of flattery, enjoy this homage to two late greats. Peter Weber
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, was one of President-elect Joe Biden's surrogates leading up to the election, appearing on Fox News multiple times to drag President Trump. Several Democrats close to Biden told Axios on Sunday that it's almost certain that he will be part of his Cabinet, but it's not clear yet what position he'll fill.
Buttigieg speaks several languages, and Axios reports that he's told friends he is interested in becoming the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. There are several other people being considered for the role, Axios says, including former diplomats Wendy Sherman and Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
Buttigieg served in the military, so secretary of Veterans Affairs is one possibility, people with knowledge of the matter said, and he could also head the Department of Housing and Urban Development or Office of Management and Budget. Catherine Garcia
The Trump campaign announced on Sunday that Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) will oversee the recount in Georgia.
President-elect Joe Biden leads President Trump in Georgia by about 10,000 votes. There are still some votes left to count, and as of now the race is considered too close to call, although Biden does not need the state's 16 electoral votes to win the presidency. In Georgia, the losing candidate can request a recount if the margin of victory is within 0.5 percent.
Without providing any evidence, a Trump campaign spokesman alleged there was "a lack of transparency in the tabulation process, especially given the reports of irregularities and improper ballot harvesting in Georgia." Collins also released a statement, saying that Republicans "stand by the ideal that every eligible voter should be able to vote legally and have it be counted."
On Tuesday, Collins lost a special election to fill one of Georgia's open Senate seats. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, advanced to the runoff, set for Jan. 5. Collins has been one of Trump's staunchest allies in Congress, defending him during his impeachment trial. Catherine Garcia
The U.S. is being hit by a third wave of the coronavirus, with cases surging in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. In Minnesota, daily new case reports have doubled since Halloween, and residents have been warned by the state health department that gatherings of any size are risky.
As of Sunday, more than 237,000 people have died of the virus in the United States. On Saturday, the number of reported deaths surpassed 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day. Catherine Garcia