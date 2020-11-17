See More Speed Reads
rudy can't fail
Edit

Trump's new Pennsylvania lawyer is a conservative radio host who's said Biden won

1:20 a.m.

President Trump's campaign on Monday replaced its entire legal team arguing his key federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania, naming conservative Harrisburg talk show host Marc Scaringi the lead lawyer in the case. The two Texas lawyers Scaringi replaced had been appointed Friday, taking over for the law firm Porter, Wright Morris & Arthur, which bowed out.

On Monday night, Scaringi asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to move back Tuesday's make-or-break hearing in the case, and Brann said no, "Scarinigi is aware of the schedule set by the court in this matter" and "counsel for the parties are expected to be prepared for argument and questioning." The lawsuit in question — Trump's main effort to overturn his loss in the state to President-elect Joe Biden — was dramatically scaled back Sunday.

Scaringi was already publicly skeptical of Trump's chances, telling his radio audience Nov. 7 that "in my view, the litigation will not work" to "reverse this election," and "there really are no bombshells that are about to drop that will derail a Biden presidency, including these lawsuits." A now-removed, unsigned blog post at Scaringi's law firm, Politico reports, said: "Joe Biden has successfully claimed the role of the 46th president of the United States."

Trump placed his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in charge of his fading legal efforts over the weekend, following a contentious Oval Office meeting late last week in which Giuliani, attending by phone, chewed out Trump's campaign lawyers telling the president his odds of reversing his loss were thin and narrowing, and Trump deputy campaign manager Justin Clark shot back that Giuliani is a "f---ing a--hole," CNN reports. Trump's lawyers had just dropped a lawsuit in Arizona, to Trump's surprise. Four more pro-Trump cases brought by voters in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia were scrapped Monday. Peter Weber

The final frontier
Edit

Watch the SpaceX Dragon capsule dock with the International Space Station, 4 astronauts disembark

2:10 a.m.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" successfully docked with the International Space Station late Monday, 262 miles above Idaho and more than 27 hours after the four astronauts began their automated journey from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four astronauts — NASA's Mike Hopkins and his crew, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi — docked after a slow and careful approach, captured on camera from both the ISS and inside the Dragon capsule.

"Oh, what a good voice to hear," astronaut Kate Rubins said from the ISS when Hopkins first made radio contact. "We can't wait to have you on board." When he and the others came through the hatch, there were hugs and applause. (All the astronauts were strictly screened for COVID-19.)

The crew will remain on the ISS for six months, to be replaced by another crew arriving on a SpaceX capsule in the spring. One their way up to the ISS, the astronauts gave a tour of the Resilience, and you can watch that below. Peter Weber

seeking justice
Edit

Over 92,000 sexual abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts

2:06 a.m.
A Boy Scout wears an Eagle Scout medal.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As of Monday night, more than 92,700 sexual abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts of America, a number much higher than lawyers involved in the matter expected.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy in February amid several hundred sexual abuse lawsuits. As part of the bankruptcy proceedings, the organization created a victim compensation fund, with additional claims accepted up until Nov. 16. Lawyer Paul Mones told The Associated Press the number of claims is "mind-boggling. It's chilling in terms of the amount of horror that was experienced."

The Boy Scouts started advertising the deadline in August, and attorney Andrew Van Arsdale with the Abused in Scouting Network said after those ads began running, the number of claimants working with his group doubled. Some of the cases go back to the 1960s, well before the Boy Scouts began having volunteers go through criminal background checks and imposed a rule stating there had to be at least two leaders at all activities.

On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America said in a statement it is "devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who have come forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain." It's unclear how much the Boy Scouts will have to put into the victim compensation fund, or if local councils will have to contribute. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

FedEx driver jumps into action to save home from fire

1:14 a.m.

When FedEx driver Jason Sloan saw smoke coming from a backyard along his route in Los Angeles last Wednesday, he immediately pulled over, grabbed a hose, and potentially saved several houses from burning down.

As he raced to the backyard, Sloan called out, warning neighbors about the fire. He climbed on top of two trash cans, and pointed the hose down at the flames, which were soon extinguished. The home owners, Albert and Celena Rios, were both at work, but Celena told Inside Edition their phones were soon ringing off the hook, with neighbors calling to share what had happened.

"Every single [one] was like, 'The FedEx guy is a hero, he really acted out of nowhere," Celena said. Sloan didn't stick around for long, and was gone before the Rios' returned home. A neighbor's security camera captured Sloan jumping into action, and a few days after he put out the fire, he returned to the house so Albert and Celena could thank him face to face. Sloan told Inside Edition it felt "good" to have so many people commend him, but "at the same time, I'm just happy that their house didn't burn down." Catherine Garcia

meanwhile in Europe
Edit

Poland and Hungary block EU's coronavirus relief efforts

November 16, 2020
Viktor Orban.
Johanna Geron/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, Poland and Hungary blocked the European Union's $888 billion coronavirus relief package, which would have been distributed to the EU's 27 member states.

Poland and Hungary disagreed with a provision that countries must adhere to the rule of law; both Poland and Hungary are currently being investigated by the EU for undermining democratic norms. Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said during a Monday press conference that the provision is "really about institutional, political enslavement. For a radical limitation of sovereignty."

The coronavirus is raging across Europe, which is experiencing its worst recession since World War II, and Michael Clauss, Germany's ambassador to the EU, said on Monday that the organization has "already lost a lot of time in view of the second pandemic wave and the severe economic damage. It is crucial that the entire package is now adopted quickly, otherwise the EU will face a serious crisis."

In 2018, the EU spent nearly $7.5 billion in Hungary and gave Poland more than $19 billion. The countries brushed aside this aid in order to deliver a message to the EU, Melissa Hooper, director of human rights and the civil society program at Human Rights First, told ABC News. Hungary and Poland, she said, are "trying to communicate ... that they don't want the EU interfering with their internal proceedings or internal policymaking with respect to their judiciaries" and "in respect to the way they're treating media." Catherine Garcia

Johnsplaining
Edit

Watch John Oliver blow up 2020 in an expletive-filled moment of pyrotechnic catharsis

November 16, 2020

"This is our final show of the year, and we just wanted to thank you so much for watching," John Oliver said at the end of Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "Clearly, this has been a dark time to be producing a comedy show, but incredibly we have managed to have some fun this year." He listed some of the lighter highlights of his seventh season, "and of course, I spent the whole year demanding that Adam Driver demolish me," he added, truthfully. Oliver wrapped that year-long bit up with an awkward FaceTime call from Driver himself, who acted less than amused by the whole weird thing.

But Driver also got Oliver to explore the void he has inhabited ever since COVID-19 hit, and as Oliver left through a newly discovered door, he stared ruminating on how "this year has been an absolute parade of misery." You may have forgotten some of the low points, or might have added in some of your own. "2020 was absolutely terrible, and I really hope next years is going to be better, but the truth is, what happens next is up to all of us," he said. "It's going to depend on how willing we are to fight, how well we learn from what's happened, and and how much we're able to care about each other. So I don't know what happens next, but I do know what happens now." And what happened then was less a moment of Zen than a fiery moment of catharsis, set to classical music.

"Let tomorrow be about solutions," Oliver said, detonator in hand. "Today is about vengeance." If you don't mind the NSFW language and also had a bad 2020, you might want to bookmark his moment of vengeance to replay on New Year's Eve — it's way more fun than a ball drop. Watch below. Peter Weber

hurricane iota
Edit

Category 4 Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua

November 16, 2020
Trees blow in the wind as Hurricane Iota moves toward Nicaragua.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Iota hit the Nicaraguan coast on Monday night as a powerful Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph.

Before slamming into the town of Haulover, Iota barreled across the western Caribbean, strengthening into a Category 5 storm. It is bringing extreme rain and winds to the region, which was hit earlier this month by Hurricane Eta. That storm left 120 people in Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala dead due to flooding and mudslides, and the soil in those hardest-hit areas remains saturated with water.

Forecasters say Iota, the strongest Atlantic storm ever recorded this late in the season, could bring up to 30 inches of rain to parts of Nicaragua. In Puerto Cabezas, a town about 30 miles north of Haulover, resident Shira Downs told The Washington Post "the winds, the rain, are very strong. I can hear the sound of the sea surrounding us. This is going to be worse than Eta, and this is just the beginning. I just hope God has mercy on us." Catherine Garcia

Biden White House
Edit

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond expected to join Biden administration

November 16, 2020
Rep. Cedric Richmond.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) is expected to announce on Tuesday morning that he is leaving his seat to serve as a senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, several people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

Richmond, 47, is a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and was a co-chair of the Biden campaign. He will take on a public engagement role, AP reports, working with the Black community and dealing with Congress.

Biden will have to hire hundreds of aides to serve in his White House, and will likely hire many people who previously served during the Obama administration. Last week, Biden announced his longtime confidant Ron Klain will serve as his White House chief of staff, and several people familiar with the matter on Monday said Biden picked his campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, as a deputy chief of staff. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.