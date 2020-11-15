Trump campaign drops part of Pennsylvania election lawsuit

President Trump's campaign on Sunday dropped part of its lawsuit that is attempting to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

In a revised filing of the lawsuit, Trump's attorneys took out accusations that election officials unlawfully kept observers with the campaign from being able to watch as votes were counted. Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had claimed that because of this, more than 600,000 votes cast in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia needed to be invalidated.

Now, the lawsuit focuses on an allegation that because some Democratic-leaning counties let voters correct errors made on mail-in ballots, this was an advantage not given to Republicans, The Washington Post reports. Cliff Levine, an attorney representing the Democratic Party, said "just a handful of ballots" were affected, and this would have "absolutely no impact on the total count or on [President-elect] Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump."

In response, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) requested, again, that the lawsuit be dismissed. Catherine Garcia