Mixed Signals
Trump refuses to concede, simultaneously forms a PAC in preparation for life after presidency

2:58 p.m.
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's ongoing fight for victory may be a sign he has finally accepted defeat.

It's been days since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, but Trump is still refusing to concede the election and embarking on a legal battle to challenge votes cast in key states. He's also soliciting donations to cover that legal effort — but that's not exactly where the money is going, The New York Times reports.

Trump's campaign has been bombarding supporters over the past week, begging for donations to his "official election defense fund." "Initially, 60 percent of donations were going to pay off debts that the Trump campaign had accumulated," the Times writes. But 60 percent of those donations are now headed to the Save America PAC, which Trump's campaign treasurer registered with the Federal Election Commission on Monday. The other 40 percent is going to the Republican National Committee. As Brendan M. Fischer, an attorney at the Campaign Legal Center, puts it, "small donors who give thinking they're helping to defend the integrity of our election are in fact largely helping to finance Trump's post-presidential political ventures."

That leadership PAC could come in handy before Trump leaves the White House. Both of Georgia's Senate races are headed for runoffs in early January, and Republicans will need to hold their seats to retain Senate control. And after he's no longer the president, Trump can use the fund for travel, polling, consultants, and donations to other campaigns, helping him "retain influence in a party that has been remade largely in his image over the past four years," the Times reports. It won't, however, be of any help to Trump if he decides to run again in 2024 — something Axios reports he is already considering. Kathryn Krawczyk

biden-harris transition
Biden hopes to announce some Cabinet nominees before Thanksgiving

3:42 p.m.
President-elect Joe Biden.
Screenshot/CBS News on Twitter

President-elect Joe Biden is getting ready for his inauguration even if the current occupants of the White House are not.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held a press conference Tuesday outlining early plans for their administration. Biden affirmed President Trump's refusal to accept his win didn't affect transition plans, and that the still-undecided party makeup of the Senate wouldn't affect his Cabinet choices either.

It's still possible, though unlikely, Democrats can gain control of the Senate by winning both of Georgia's Senate seats in their January runoff; Harris would then be the Democratic tiebreaker there. But regardless of whether that happens, Biden says it won't affect his Cabinet picks, and that he'll have to negotiate with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to make some of his choices work. "I hope we're going to be able" to announced "at least a couple" of those nominees before Thanksgiving, Biden added.

Also on Tuesday, Biden and Harris announced their agency review teams tasked with facilitating a smooth transfer of power from the Trump administration to Biden's. The teams include hundreds of volunteers and a few paid employees who will figure out how executive agencies and cabinet departments function to allow Biden, Harris, and their cabinet to "hit the ground running on day one," the Biden transition team said. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Biden: Trump not conceding the election is an 'embarrassment'

3:35 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden described President Trump not conceding the 2020 election as an "embarrassment" while dismissing his refusal as having little "consequence" to his transition process.

Biden spoke to reporters on Tuesday, three days after he was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election and as Trump mounts legal challenges in battleground states while not conceding the race.

"I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly," Biden said of the lack of concession. "How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president's legacy."

At the same time, Biden said Trump not acknowledging his win does not "change the dynamic" of his transition process and that it's moving forward as if the president had conceded.

"The fact that they're not willing to acknowledge we won, at this point, is not of much consequence in our planning and what we're able to do between now and Jan. 20," Biden said.

With few Senate Republicans conceding that Biden won the election, the president-elect said the party is in the position of "being mildly intimidated by the sitting president." But asked how he'll work with Republicans when they won't acknowledge him as the president-elect, Biden predicted, "They will." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Democrat Cal Cunningham concedes North Carolina Senate race

3:35 p.m.

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham conceded the North Carolina Senate race on Tuesday, a week after polls closed.

In a statement, Cunningham said he called to congratulate incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) on winning re-election, effectively ending the tight contest.

North Carolina is still counting votes, though it had become clear that Tillis would hold on to his narrow lead, and Decision Desk HQ had called the race in his favor earlier on Tuesday, despite most outlets holding back.

Tillis' victory gives the GOP 49 seats in the Senate, which will most likely jump to 50 once Alaska finishes tallying ballots. That means the two Georgia runoffs, as expected, will determine the fate of the upper chamber's majority in January. Tim O'Donnell

watch this 2,000 times
Golfer Jon Rahm skips ball across pond for physics-defying hole-in-one

3:14 p.m.

Jon Rahm is out here single-handedly ensuring no one ever calls golf boring again.

On Tuesday, during a practice round for the Masters later this week, Rahm got a hole-in-one at Augusta National — in and of itself a cool achievement. But what makes it preposterous, miraculous, sheer wizardry, and "one of the craziest golf shots ever made" is that it happened while he was trying to skip a ball across the pond at the par-3 16th hole, as is tradition, ESPN reports.

You really need to see it to believe it (and even then, you probably won't):

Making this moment extra special is that it's Rahm's second hole-in-one at Augusta National this week, and happened on his 26th birthday. Hey kid, forget the green jacket — buy a lotto ticket. Jeva Lange

election 2020
Former Obama official calls Pompeo's presidential transition comments 'reckless,' 'damaging to U.S. security'

3:09 p.m.

Some are concerned by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comment about a "second Trump administration." Others think they’re taking the bait.

Pompeo on Tuesday refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory, saying rather than readying for new leadership, he believes "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration." Some critics found the words alarming, while others saw the statement as an attempt to rile up President Trump's base by allowing Pompeo to claim he was joking and blast his opponents for overreacting. Even if that is the case, some say, the joke isn't funny.

Count former Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, who also served on former President Barack Obama's national security council, among those who are legitimately concerned. Power tweeted that Pompeo's words were "reckless, dangerous, and damaging to U.S. security.

Meanwhile, another Obama official, Ben Rhodes, who served as the deputy national security adviser for strategic communications, called Pompeo out for hypocrisy, arguing the State Department would publicly condemn a similar statement from a foreign official whose party lost an election. Tim O'Donnell

worse than cats
Hillbilly Elegy slammed as 'laughably horrendous' by critics

2:53 p.m.
Hillbilly Elegy.
Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX © 2020

The reviews of Hillbilly Elegy are in, and critics are not holding back. The movie, based on J.D. Vance's 2016 memoir of the same name, generated headlines Tuesday including "Hillbilly Elegy is laughably horrendous in every way" and "Everything about Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy movie is awful."

The film follows J.D. Vance, a Yale Law student, as he returns to his Appalachian hometown where, in the words of Netflix, he "reflects on three generations of family history and his own future." Amy Adams plays Vance's mother, and Glenn Close plays his grandmother.

Vox's Alissa Wilkinson, a prolific critic who sees approximately a gazillion films a year, called Hillbilly Elegy "possibly the worst movie" she's watched in recent memory, and skewered the director, Ron Howard for making it "studiously unpolitical, not touching Trump or the election at all, presumably to appeal to the all-important 'broad audience.'" Here's what some other critics had to add:

"…the thought of rewatching Howard's film ... is enough to qualify as post-traumatic stress disorder." [The Globe and Mail]

"Nice guy Ron Howard tries so hard to make J.D. Vance look like less of an a--hole, but it can't be done." [David Ehrlich of Indiewire]

"...An extended Oscar-clip montage in search of a larger purpose, an unwieldy slop bucket of door-smashing, child-slapping, husband-immolating histrionics." [Los Angeles Times]

"It's just one more tired-a-- addiction drama, told by a nowhere doofus who thinks this all is somehow interesting, for no better reason than that it happened to him. What an absolute crock of s--t." [The Playlist]

Nothing about this movie works, but it does offer some unexpected and unintended laughs. [Collider]

"Is Cats better than Hillbilly Elegy? Yes. I could at least gleefully laugh at the former." [Robert Daniels]

Really is that bad. [Kevin Fallon of The Daily Beast]

If that sounds like your thing, Hillbilly Elegy will be available to stream starting Nov. 24. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Fauci says he hopes he can stay in his job after Trump floated firing him after the election

1:43 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is very much hoping President Trump doesn't try to have him fired, as he suggested he might do once the election was over.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday and was asked if he's concerned that Trump may try to have him removed from his position, after the president told rallygoers who were chanting "fire Fauci" to "let me wait till a little bit after the election, please." A week after Election Day, Fauci told MSNBC he hopes he can continue his work.

"I don't think that that would be helpful to what our common goal of all of us are, no matter who you are, regardless of what administration, we all want this pandemic to end," Fauci said.

Fauci said "every minute of my life right now is devoted to trying to end this pandemic, so I would hope that I'm allowed to continue to do that, because I think I do it well."

Trump can't actually fire Fauci directly, though he could pressure the director of the National Institutes of Health or the secretary of Health and Human Services to remove him, The Associated Press notes. The president has publicly criticized Fauci while his top infectious disease expert offers blunt warnings about the pandemic, in October calling him a "disaster" and saying that "people are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots."

Fauci previously told CNN he has "no intention of leaving" his position, adding, "It's an important job, and my goal is to serve the American public, no matter what the administration is." Brendan Morrow

