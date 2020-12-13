10 things you need to know today: December 13, 2020

First trucks carrying Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine hit the road

The first American shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, went out Sunday, as trucks pulled out of a Pfizer manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to deliver them to hundreds of sites across the country. The watershed moment marks the first phase of what should be the largest vaccination effort in American history, and it could be a major step toward ending the coronavirus pandemic. The initial shipments will be staggered, with around 3 million doses going to 145 sites Monday, 425 more sites Tuesday, and 66 sites Wednesday. Hospitals and other locations that are equipped to meet the ultra-cold storage requirements for the vaccine will be on the receiving end of those batches, and all vaccination sites, as identified by each state, will reportedly get their doses within three weeks. [The Associated Press, HuffPost]