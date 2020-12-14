10 things you need to know today: December 14, 2020

Electoral College to cast votes formalizing Biden win

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally choose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. Electors will cast their ballots in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, then send the results to Washington, D.C. Biden plans to address the nation Monday night. The votes will be tallied on Jan. 6 at a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding. The Electoral College ritual is normally considered a formality, but this year the balloting has taken on unusual significance, as it is seen as marking the end of President Trump's legal avenues for reversing his loss. Trump has made baseless claims that vote fraud cost him the election. He said in a Fox News interview that aired Sunday that "it's not over," and that he would continue fighting to overturn the outcome. [The Associated Press, The Washington Post]