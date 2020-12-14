See More Speed Reads
cyber attacks
U.S. cybersecurity agency issues rare advisory to 'power down' all servers compromised in massive hack

3:54 a.m.
FireEye offices in Milpitas, Calif
AP / Ben Margot

U.S. officials are scrambling to learn the extent of a potentially massive cyberespionage campaign that infiltrated at least the Treasury and Commerce departments, but they believe they know how the suspected Russian government hackers broke in. The cybersecurity firm FireEye, which disclosed last week that it has been hacked, said late Sunday it has determined the monthlong "global campaign" had been perpetrated via malware inserted in the security update of SolarWinds' popular Orion server management software.

SolarWinds, based in Austin, says its 300,000 customers include the White House, all five branches of the U.S. military, the Pentagon, the State Department, the Justice Department, the National Security Agency, NASA, and the 10 top U.S. telecommunications firms and five leading accounting firms. It attributed the compromised software to a "highly sophisticated, targeted, and manual supply chain attack by a nation state." FireEye said the infected security update appears to have been released in the spring.

The Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a rare directive late Sunday for "all federal civilian agencies to review their networks for indicators of compromise and disconnect or power down SolarWinds Orion products immediately." The SolarWinds breach "poses unacceptable risks to the security of federal networks," said acting CISA Director Brandon Wales, "and we urge all our partners — in the public and private sectors — to assess their exposure to this compromise and to secure their networks against any exploitation."

The number of targets was likely limited by the labor-intensive requirements of this particular hack, cybersecurity experts said. But the attack, believed to have been carried out by the APT29 or Cozy Bear arm of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, will still likely end up being extensive and damaging.

"This is looking very, very bad," one person familiar with the hack told The Washington Post. "This can turn into one of the most impactful espionage campaigns on record," cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch told The Associated Press, noting that the Orion software grants remote, "God-mode" access to networks. Another person familiar with the breach told The Wall Street Journal it's a "10" out of 10 in terms of several and national security implications.

Russia's U.S. Embassy denied that Moscow was behind the attacks, calling the allegations "unfounded attempts of the U.S. media to blame Russia." Peter Weber

reversing course
Trump says he made an 'adjustment' to plan for early coronavirus vaccines at White House

2:01 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump said Sunday night he has asked that an "adjustment be made" to the White House's plan to give staffers early access to the coronavirus vaccine.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot confirmed Sunday afternoon that "senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy." Trump later tweeted that "people working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made."

Trump, who was hospitalized with the coronavirus in October, also said he is "not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time."

A member of President-elect Joe Biden's transition team told Bloomberg News on Sunday night that Biden will follow the guidance of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, regarding when he should receive the vaccine and whether it should be administered in public. Biden, who asked Fauci to serve as his chief medical adviser in addition to staying on as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier this month he would be "happy" to take the vaccine in public to assure Americans that it is safe. Catherine Garcia

another loss
Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits

1:47 a.m.

President Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Saturday, in a clip broadcast Sunday, that no judges have had "the courage" to allow his lawyers and allies to argue his baseless claims that the election was "stolen," specifically criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court for declining to "go into the evidence" on his cases because of "little technicalities, like a thing called standing."

In fact, several courts have offered to hear pro-Trump lawyers argue their case, and U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Wisconsin shot down the latest of those cases on Saturday. "A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote based on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred," wrote Ludwig, a Trump appointee. "This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits. In his reply brief, plaintiff 'asks that the Rule of Law be followed.' It has been."

The "most telling aspect" of Ludwig's ruling isn't that "the rejecting was done by a Trump-appointed judge" or "that it was done on the merits," Andrew McCarthy argues at National Review. It's when Ludwig notes that "on the morning of the hearing, the parties reached agreement on a stipulated set of facts," meaning "there was no actual disagreement between the Trump team and Wisconsin officials about the pertinent facts of the case."

In other words, "there was no there there," McCarthy writes. "Despite telling the country for weeks that this was the most rigged election in history, the campaign didn't think it was worth calling a single witness. Despite having the opportunity of a hearing before a Trump appointee who was willing to give the campaign ample opportunity to prove its case, the campaign said, 'Never mind.'" And "this is not the first time the campaign ducked an opportunity to prove its claims of a stolen election in court," he adds. In Wisconsin, as in Pennsylvania and Michigan, "every time a court offers him an opportunity to establish by proof what he is promoting by Twitter, Team Trump folds." Read more about Ludwig's ruling at National Review. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
University surprises graduate by giving her service dog an honorary degree

1:02 a.m.
Mona and her honorary degree.
Courtesy of the University of West Georgia

When Maggie Leptrone graduated from the University of West Georgia earlier this month with her degree in nursing, so did her labradoodle, Mona.

Leptrone has Type 1 diabetes, and says Mona, who was trained by the Diabetic Alert Dogs of America to detect low blood sugar levels, saved her life one night when her blood sugar dropped to a dangerously low level. Mona goes everywhere with Leptrone, and attended all of her classes and labs and other on-campus activities.

At commencement, organizers gave Leptrone a small cap for Mona to wear during the event, but Leptrone told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she had no idea the university was going to recognize Mona until they awarded her an honorary dog-ree: her very own Bark-chelor of Science in Nursing.

Leptrone, who has accepted a job as an intensive care unit nurse in Douglasville, Georgia, told the Journal-Constitution she thought it was wonderful that her school included Mona during the graduation festivities. "I'm just hoping that it shows other people like me who have a service dog that they can still obtain a high level of education and do what they've always dreamed of doing with their lives," she said. Catherine Garcia

Nice work if you can get it
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation

12:01 a.m.
Robert OBrien
Andressa Anholete/Getty Image

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien is heading to Paris on Monday as head of a U.S. delegation to the 60th anniversary of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Convention, the White House announced Sunday. His wife, Lo-Mari, is accompanying him on the lame-duck trip, which will double as "a holiday tour of the romantic Mediterranean and European capitals, including seeking a private tour of the Louvre despite it being closed because of coronavirus restrictions," Axios reports.

Most Americans are barred from traveling to France or other European countries, and U.S. citizens already in Paris are supposed to leave their homes only for grocery shopping or work. O'Brien and his wife will also visit Tel Aviv, Rome, and London, Axios reports, and their holiday tour "is causing consternation among O'Brien's hosts and questions about the need for his wife to tag along." Most of the participants in the Paris event, including many heads of state representing their countries, will attend virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot told Axios that "while we don't comment on spousal travel on specific trips, anytime Ambassador O'Brien has his wife on official trips, any associated costs for her travel are paid for by Ambassador O'Brien and there is no additional cost to taxpayers." U.S. government employees abroad will have to shepherd the couple on their foreign travels, though, one overseas diplomat tells Axios.

The inspector general for the State Department reported last week that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had failed to receive written approval for six of the eight trips his wife, Susan, accompanied him on, at taxpayer expense, from April 2018 to April 2020, breaching internal rules for official travel of family members. Pompeo criticized the report, and acting Inspector General Matthew Kilmow told colleagues on Thursday he's stepping down earlier than expected, CNN reports.

Kilmow is the department's third inspector general this year; President Trump fired the Senate-confirmed one, Steve Linick, at Pompeo's urging in May, when Linkick was investigating Pompeo's potential misuse of government resources and several other instance of potential wrongdoing involving the Pompeos. Peter Weber

Crimes
Authorities investigating incidents at D.C. historic Black churches as possible hate crimes

December 13, 2020
Pro-Trump protesters in Washington, D.C.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Police in Washington, D.C., on Sunday said they are investigating the burning of Black Lives Matter signs from two historic Black churches as possible hate crimes.

The incidents took place on Saturday night at the Asbury United Methodist Church and the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church. Supporters of President Trump took to the streets to protest the results of the election, which he lost, and there were some clashes at the end of the day between pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters.

One video posted on Twitter appears to show a Black Lives Matter banner being torn down from the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church, The Associated Press reports, with a crowd chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets." In another recording, people are shown pouring accelerant on a Black Lives Matter banner that was at the Asbury United Methodist Church. The banner is then set on fire as members of the crowd cheer.

"This weekend, we saw forces of hate seeking to use destruction and intimidation to tear us apart," District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "We will not let that happen." The Rev. Dr. Ianther Mills, senior pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church, said in a statement it "pained me especially to see our name, Asbury, in flames. For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings. Seeing this act on video made me both indignant and determined to fight the evil that has reared its ugly head. We will move forward, undaunted in our assurance that Black Lives Matter and we are obligated to continue to shout that truth without ceasing."

Nearly 30 people were arrested on Saturday night for various offenses, including assault and rioting. Catherine Garcia

a new chapter
Report: Cleveland Indians to change team name

December 13, 2020
The Cleveland Indians stadium.
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians baseball team has decided to change its name, after being told for years by Native American groups that the moniker is racially insensitive, three people familiar with the decision told The New York Times on Sunday.

Cleveland could announce the move this week, the Times reports, with one person saying the name and uniforms will likely stay in place through the 2021 season, before transitioning as early as 2022. The team, which has been known as the Indians since 1915, is contemplating going forward without a name and working with the public to come up with a replacement.

That's what NFL's Washington Football Team did earlier this year, after it dropped the "Redskins" name due to pressure from sponsors and the public. Cleveland recently began phasing out logos and imagery that showed the cartoon mascot Chief Wahoo, which many Native American groups said was an offensive caricature.

The Cleveland team has said the Indians name was meant to honor Louis Sockalexis, a former player who was a right-fielder for the Cleveland Spiders baseball team in the 1800s. Sockalexis was a member of the Penobscot Nation, and the Times reports some people have suggested the Cleveland team choose Spiders as its new name. Catherine Garcia

accusations
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo denies former aide's claim that he sexually harassed her

December 13, 2020
Andrew Cuomo.
Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Lindsey Boylan, a former adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), alleged on Twitter Sunday that the governor sexually harassed her "for years."

Boylan, who is now running for Manhattan borough president, served as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser from 2015 to 2018. She claimed that many people "watched" her being sexually harassed, and she could "never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation?"

Boylan did not respond to requests from NBC News for comment, and tweeted that she has "no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops." Cuomo spokeswoman Caitlin Girouard told NBC New York there is "simply no truth to these claims." Catherine Garcia

