U.S. cybersecurity agency issues rare advisory to 'power down' all servers compromised in massive hack

U.S. cybersecurity agency issues rare advisory to 'power down' all servers compromised in massive hack3:54 a.m.
Trump says he made an 'adjustment' to plan for early coronavirus vaccines at White House2:01 a.m.
Judge appointed by Trump heard his case to overturn Biden's win, wholly rejected it on the merits1:47 a.m.
University surprises graduate by giving her service dog an honorary degree1:02 a.m.
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, wife are reportedly making Europe event a holiday vacation12:01 a.m.
Authorities investigating incidents at D.C. historic Black churches as possible hate crimesDecember 13, 2020
Report: Cleveland Indians to change team nameDecember 13, 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo denies former aide's claim that he sexually harassed herDecember 13, 2020
