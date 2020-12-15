10 things you need to know today: December 15, 2020

Fauci says masks, social distancing will continue through 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday said that despite the optimism sparked by the start of coronavirus vaccinations in the United States, Americans should not expect the pandemic to end soon. "It's not going to be like turning a light switch on and off," he said. "It's going to be gradual." Fauci said COVID-19 vaccines should be widely accessible by spring, but that Americans should be prepared to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing until late next year, after the country achieves "that umbrella of herd immunity" in late spring or early summer. "I don't believe we're going to be able to throw the masks away and forget about physical separation in congregate settings for a while," Fauci said, "probably likely until we get into the late fall and early next winter." [NBC News, CNN]