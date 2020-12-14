See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths

3:55 p.m.
COVID-19 testing site.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

The United States on Monday surpassed 300,000 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, data from Johns Hopkins University reveals.

The U.S. is the first country in the world to cross the grim threshold since the pandemic began earlier this year — indeed, no other country has yet recorded 200,000 deaths.

More than 16.3 million Americans have contracted the virus, and cases continue to rise in the winter months as several cities and states contemplate enhancing lockdown measures to curb the spread.

The sobering news comes the same day as one of the brightest moments of the pandemic: when the first health care workers in the U.S. received their initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week. Tim O'Donnell

election 2020
Electoral College votes seal Biden's win in swing states where Trump has contested election results

4:16 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Appointed electors in the six states where President Trump and his allies have contested the presidential election results most fiercely — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — cast their ballots for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, which would seemingly make Trump's already-longshot bid to overturn the election all but impossible.

Many Republican lawmakers who have refrained from acknowledging Biden's win to this point have said they would do so after the Electoral College vote was complete, Bloomberg notes. As things stand, Biden still hasn't officially hit the magic 270-mark since several states haven't reported, but the tally will be complete by the end of the day, and there's no reason to believe he won't finish with the expected 306, especially now that the battleground states have affirmed.

If the Electoral College vote does indeed signal the end of the road for Trump in most Republicans' eyes, the president himself has indicated he'll keep challenging the outcome, though it's becoming less clear how he and his legal team plan to do so, particularly with courts at every level routinely tossing out their cases. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

Streaming wars
Most of The Office will go behind Peacock's paywall

3:35 p.m.
The Office
NBCUniversal

It looks like keeping your streaming binge of The Office going into the new year will come with a $4.99 a month price tag.

The classic NBC show will depart Netflix at the end of the year and head to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock instead, and on Monday, NBCUniversal announced that users will need a paid subscription to stream most of the episodes.

Starting on Jan. 1, the first two seasons of The Office will stream on Peacock for free with ads, but seasons three through nine will require either a $4.99 a month Peacock Premium subscription or a $9.99 a month Peacock Premium Plus subscription, according to Variety. The former subscription plan comes with ads, while the latter is ad-free.

It had been unclear how much of The Office would require a paid Peacock subscription ever since the streaming move was revealed in 2019. When it launched, Peacock in its advertising heavily played up the fact that it has a free tier, although only certain content is available without a paid subscription. Of course, those unwilling to subscribe to Peacock for The Office could purchase all of the seasons of the show, either on DVD or through a digital platform.

But The Office has been one of Netflix's biggest streaming hits, and NBCUniversal hopes it will be a major draw to Peacock, with Bloomberg calling this a "bid to attract more paying customers to the fledgling streaming service." In fact, the company is reportedly paying $100 million a year for the streaming rights to the show. Brendan Morrow

compromise
Congress reportedly close to announcing spending bill compromise to avoid shutdown

3:13 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Congress could announce a $1.4 trillion spending deal as soon as Monday that would avoid a government shutdown ahead of Friday's midnight deadline, three sources told Politico. The legislative text is reportedly expected Tuesday.

One GOP aide told Politico that debate remains open on just a "few small items," but otherwise a compromise looks like it's in place.

Politico notes the omnibus deal is expected to be the last major piece of legislation pushed through Congress in the lame-duck session, and the hope is that lawmakers will attach a COVID-19 relief package, in some form, to the larger bill. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to get colleagues to sign up for a $908 billion stimulus that would be split into two pieces, but it has faced resistance from Senate Republicans and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who plans to reject it because it doesn't include stimulus checks. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Money money money
Bipartisan senators split their coronavirus proposal into 2 bills, both without stimulus checks

2:44 p.m.

After months of negotiations, a bipartisan group of centrist senators is preparing to unveil its COVID-19 stimulus proposal on Monday. The group is set to split its proposal into two bills: a $748 billion package containing universally popular measures, and a $160 billion bill that is more controversial, The Washington Post reports.

The bigger package would renew unemployment benefits that are set to expire at the end of the year, extend a new round of small business aid, and boost funding for vaccine distribution, transportation, and education. The smaller one includes state and local aid, as well as a so-called "liability shield" for employers that every Democrat except Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has opposed. The shield would protect businesses from being sued over coronavirus-related medical problems.

But whatever they come up with, another, much smaller group of bipartisan senators might prove problematic. Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) are demanding the bill include another round of stimulus checks. Sanders told Politico he'll urge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to reject the bipartisan bill over its failure to do so, pointing out that Democrats had pushed for $3.4 trillion in new relief funding, but the bipartisan bill includes just $188 billion in new spending. It largely repurposes unused funding from previous bills.

Sanders' progressive allies have refused to vote for a bill without stimulus payments, and Hawley has pushed the White House to adopt them as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
De Blasio: New York City should prepare for a potential 'full shutdown'

1:55 p.m.
People wear face masks as they visit Times Square in New York on December 10, 2020.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is warning that a "full shutdown" may be imminent amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The mayor on Monday said he agrees with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who recently told The New York Times that "you could be looking at the shutdown of New York City within a month" based on the state's COVID-19 numbers. De Blasio warned that New Yorkers should prepare for the possibility of returning to the kind of "pause" the city saw in the spring.

"The governor said in a New York Times interview over the weekend that we should prepare for the possibility of a full shutdown," de Blasio said. "I agree with that. We need to recognize that that may be coming, and we've got to get ready for that now because we cannot let this virus keep growing."

The mayor, who noted "the state will ultimately make the decision" to close the city, urged New Yorkers to work remotely if possible and begin preparing for new restrictions, which he said would "hopefully" only last a "matter of weeks."

"All forms of restrictions have to be on the table at this point," de Blasio said. "I think there's a likelihood of more restrictions quite soon, so folks should start making those adjustments now, and get ready to work remotely if they can."

The warning comes as New York City recently shut down indoor dining again and as the state reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
New study boosts theory that genetic makeup plays role in COVID-19 severity

1:51 p.m.
Coronavirus particles.
NIAID-RML via AP

Certain gene variants were more common among COVID-19 patients in intensive care, a team of scientists in Europe recently found. Published Friday in Nature, their research boosts previous studies that suggested genetic makeup plays a role in the severity of coronavirus infections, The Washington Post reports.

In what's known as a genome-wide association study, the scientists compared the genes of 2,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the United Kingdom and compared them to healthy people. It's not the first study to look into the matter, but it's considered "the biggest published to date of its kind."

The purpose of the research is to help find effective COVID-19 therapies. Kenneth Bailee, a University of Edinburgh clinical researcher and one of the study authors, said "at this scale, we can see the effect of these variations, so we can directly predict the effect of drugs that hit the immune system in the same place." Still, the Post notes, experts have cautioned that targeting certain genes is no guarantee for success; rather, genetics studies "help us find very specific starting points" for further investigation. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

shots shots shots
84 percent of Americans say they're willing to get the coronavirus vaccine

1:42 p.m.
A doctor prepares to give a coronavirus vaccine.
Mark Lennihan - Pool/Getty Images

Americans are regaining confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.

In September, a concerning Gallup poll suggested half of Americans wouldn't get a COVID-19 vaccine once it was available. But now that the vaccine is actually developed and out in the world, just 15 percent say they won't get it, an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Monday found.

The number of Americans resistant to getting a coronavirus vaccine has shrunk as the vaccine got closer to rollout. And as of Monday, when the first vaccines were given to health-care workers, 40 percent of Americans said they'll line up to get the vaccine as soon as possible, ABC News/Ipsos' poll showed. Another 44 percent said they will wait a bit before getting the vaccine — though they may not have much choice in the matter given that it'll take a few months to produce and distribute enough vaccines for everyone who wants one.

The FDA granted an emergency use authorization to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine last week, and is expected to do the same for Moderna's this week. Most Americans will need to be vaccinated for the population to achieve herd immunity, as well as to protect people with medical concerns who cannot safely take the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci has predicted that if "we get 75 percent, 80 percent of the population vaccinated," the U.S. could reach herd immunity and resume "some degree of normality" near the end of 2021.

Ipsos surveyed 621 random U.S. adults from Dec. 12–13 in English and Spanish, with a margin of error of 4.3 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk

