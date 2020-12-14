U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths

-
U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths3:55 p.m.
Electoral College votes seal Biden's win in swing states where Trump has contested election results4:16 p.m.
Most of The Office will go behind Peacock's paywall3:35 p.m.
Congress reportedly close to announcing spending bill compromise to avoid shutdown3:13 p.m.
Bipartisan senators split their coronavirus proposal into 2 bills, both without stimulus checks2:44 p.m.
De Blasio: New York City should prepare for a potential 'full shutdown'1:55 p.m.
New study boosts theory that genetic makeup plays role in COVID-19 severity1:51 p.m.
84 percent of Americans say they're willing to get the coronavirus vaccine1:42 p.m.
