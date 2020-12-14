U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths

It looks like keeping your streaming binge of The Office going into the new year will come with a $4.99 a month price tag.

The classic NBC show will depart Netflix at the end of the year and head to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock instead, and on Monday, NBCUniversal announced that users will need a paid subscription to stream most of the episodes.

Starting on Jan. 1, the first two seasons of The Office will stream on Peacock for free with ads, but seasons three through nine will require either a $4.99 a month Peacock Premium subscription or a $9.99 a month Peacock Premium Plus subscription, according to Variety. The former subscription plan comes with ads, while the latter is ad-free.

It had been unclear how much of The Office would require a paid Peacock subscription ever since the streaming move was revealed in 2019. When it launched, Peacock in its advertising heavily played up the fact that it has a free tier, although only certain content is available without a paid subscription. Of course, those unwilling to subscribe to Peacock for The Office could purchase all of the seasons of the show, either on DVD or through a digital platform.

But The Office has been one of Netflix's biggest streaming hits, and NBCUniversal hopes it will be a major draw to Peacock, with Bloomberg calling this a "bid to attract more paying customers to the fledgling streaming service." In fact, the company is reportedly paying $100 million a year for the streaming rights to the show. Brendan Morrow