COVID-19 vaccination officially begins in the U.S.

It's a historic day in the coronavirus pandemic, as Americans have officially started to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay on Monday morning was administered a shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, becoming the first person in New York to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial. The vaccination was broadcast on major news networks and streamed online.

"This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday. "It's the beginning of the last chapter of the book."

President Trump celebrated the news in a tweet, writing, "Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"

This came three days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially authorized the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use. It had previously been authorized in several other countries, and the United Kingdom began administering the vaccine last week.

"I feel hopeful today," Lindsay said after receiving the vaccine. "Relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history." Brendan Morrow