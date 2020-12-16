10 things you need to know today: December 16, 2020

Antetokounmpo signs NBA-record $228 million contract extension

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning back-to-back NBA MVP, announced Tuesday he's signing an extension to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks for the next five seasons. The five-year "supermax" deal will be worth an estimated $228 million, making it the largest contract in professional basketball history. Antetokounmpo reportedly will be able to opt out of the agreement after the fourth year. There was speculation that Antetokounmpo, who was set to become a free agent after the upcoming season, would leave Milwaukee, but he and the Bucks squashed those rumors. "This is my home, this is my city," he tweeted. Antetokounmpo is coming off a year in which he won MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. He is the third player ever to win both awards in the same season, joining Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. [ESPN, The New York Times]