See More Speed Reads
georgia runoff
Edit

Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes

5:26 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden didn't hold back Tuesday while campaigning for Georgia's Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Atlanta.

Biden criticized their incumbent opponents, Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.), primarily for allowing President Trump to go unchecked while challenging the state's presidential election votes despite having no evidence of widespread voter fraud. "You know who did nothing while Trump, Texas, and others were trying to wipe out every single one of the almost 5 million votes you had cast here in Georgia in November?," Biden asked during the campaign event. "Your two Republican senators."

Loeffler and Perdue, Biden said, "fully embraced" the case brought to the Supreme Court by Texas which sought to overturn election results in key swing states like Georgia before sarcastically remarking that perhaps the lawmakers "were just confused" and think they represent the Lone Star State. "Well, if they want to do the bidding of Texas, they should be running in Texas, not in Georgia," he said. Tim O'Donnell

friendly fire?
Edit

Amy Klobuchar is seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with Pete Buttigieg

5:36 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has nothing but praise for her former 2020 rival.

Widespread reports on Tuesday indicated President-elect Joe Biden had selected former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg as his next transportation secretary. And before his position was even confirmed, Buttigieg received praise from his prime antagonist during the Democratic presidential primaries.

Klobuchar seemed pretty peeved with the young, less experienced Buttigieg throughout the primaries, as both candidates were vying to be the top Midwest moderate among the 2020 pack. But despite plenty of opportunity to ding Buttigieg on his lack of experience for the new role, she still offered well wishes to Buttigieg in a Tuesday tweet.

On its face, it's a friendly gesture from Klobuchar, and an early one considering Buttigieg himself hasn't yet acknowledged his potential new gig. Still, it's hard not to read the pointed "local government experience" as a dig. Kathryn Krawczyk

ads away
Edit

Facebook is lifting its political ad ban for the Georgia runoffs

4:34 p.m.
Facebook sign.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

When polls closed on Election Day 2020, Facebook placed a bar on political ads on the platform. That ban is still in place, but is set to be lifted Wednesday specifically for ads targeting Georgians, Axios reports.

Narrow results in both of Georgia's Senate races last month forced them into runoffs, with Democrat Jon Ossoff challenging Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Raphael Warnock looking to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in a special election. Hundreds of millions of dollars are already being spent on the races that will determine which party controls the Senate, but have so far been funneled into local channels because of Facebook and Google's bans on political ads.

That could change starting Wednesday, when campaigns and political groups already authorized to buy ads on Facebook can begin doing so again, but only if they target Georgia voters. It will also quickly look to authorize ad buys from groups and campaigns relating to the special elections. Those buys will likely be more valuable to campaigns than general TV ads, as on Facebook, campaigns can tailor ads to specific audiences. Early voting started Monday in Georgia, and has already seen record turnout.

Facebook's move was first reported last week, but the site didn't confirm the news to advertisers until Tuesday. Meanwhile Google lifted its post-election ad ban last Thursday to allow for advertising in the Senate runoffs. Kathryn Krawczyk

charged
Edit

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested on sex trafficking charges

4:07 p.m.
Peter Nygard
Annie I. Bang/Invision/AP

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested in Winnipeg and hit with sex trafficking charges.

Nygard on Tuesday was indicted on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking as prosecutors accused him of a "decades-long pattern of criminal conduct," The New York Times reports.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York in a news release detailed the nine-count indictment, alleging that over the course of 25 years, Nygard used his company's "influence, as well as its employees, funds, and other resources, to recruit and maintain adult and minor-aged female victims," often targeting victims from disadvantaged backgrounds or with a history of abuse. He and his co-conspirators allegedly "used force, fraud, and coercion to cause women and minors to have sex with Nygard and others," prosecutors said.

Nygard sexually assaulted some of the victims, prosecutors also alleged, and other victims were allegedly "forcibly assaulted by Nygard's associates or drugged to ensure their compliance with his sexual demands." The prosecutors said Nygard used false promises of career opportunities, threats, and other "coercive means" to control his victims, allegedly requiring them to "engage in sexual activity at his direction" and recruit other women or minors for him to have sex with.

News of the indictment comes after The New York Times reported in February that Nygard's Manhattan corporate headquarters and Los Angeles home had been raided amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations. He subsequently stepped down as the chair of Nygard International. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Pence says he'll receive COVID-19 vaccine in 'the days ahead'

3:55 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday he's looking forward to receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the "days ahead ... without hesitation," and CNN's Kaitlan Collins later reported that two sources confirmed he would be inoculated by Friday.

Pence getting vaccinated this week squares with comments made by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany earlier Tuesday. During a press briefing, McEnany said a few high-ranking Trump administration officials will be "taking it publicly to instill confidence" in the vaccine in the next few days. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller already received his first dose Monday, noting that he felt it was important to set an example, and it seems Pence, who has not contracted the coronavirus despite some close calls, will soon join him.

McEnany indicated President Trump likely won't be among the initial White House cadre to get vaccinated, since he wants to send a message that health care workers and long-term care facility workers should get priority access, but she didn't rule out the possibility. Tim O'Donnell

fact check
Edit

Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

2:43 p.m.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.

On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for.

"Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.

Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so. Kathryn Krawczyk

picking pete
Edit

Biden reportedly picks Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary

2:33 p.m.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly lined up a Cabinet spot for Pete Buttigieg.

Biden has picked Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to serve as the next U.S. transportation secretary, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by a variety of outlets, including Politico and CNN.

Buttigieg ran against Biden during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, but he ended his campaign and helped provide the former vice president a boost by endorsing him shortly before Super Tuesday.

The transportation secretary selection comes after Axios reported that Buttigieg's top choice for a job in Biden's administration was ambassador to the United Nations. Biden ended up picking Linda Thomas-Greenfield for that role. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was also reportedly in the running for the transportation secretary job.

Should Buttigieg be confirmed by the Senate, CNN notes he would become the "first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary." Brendan Morrow

$$$
Edit

Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign record-breaking extension with Milwaukee Bucks

2:11 p.m.

Exhale, Bucks fans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning back-to-back NBA MVP, said Tuesday that he's reupping with the Milwaukee franchise and will stick around for the next five years. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the extension is a 5-year deal (ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski adds Antetokounmpo can opt out after the fourth year), and it's projected to be worth around $228 million, though the exact figure will depend on how much the salary cap increases for the 2021-22 season. Either way, it marks the largest contract in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have enjoyed great success over the past two seasons, finishing with the best record in the league both times, but speculation swirled that the 26-year-old's tenure in Wisconsin was coming to end after the team failed to live up to postseason expectations. Set for free agency after this upcoming season, it seemed like several other franchises, including the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks, were gearing up to make a run at him, but Antetokounmpo put the rumors to rest. "This is my home, this is my city," he tweeted Tuesday, referring to Milwaukee. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.