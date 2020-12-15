-
Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes5:26 p.m.
-
Amy Klobuchar is seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with Pete Buttigieg5:36 p.m.
-
Facebook is lifting its political ad ban for the Georgia runoffs4:34 p.m.
-
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested on sex trafficking charges4:07 p.m.
-
Pence says he'll receive COVID-19 vaccine in 'the days ahead'3:55 p.m.
-
Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have2:43 p.m.
-
Biden reportedly picks Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary2:33 p.m.
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign record-breaking extension with Milwaukee Bucks2:11 p.m.
Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes
5:26 p.m.
5:36 p.m.
4:34 p.m.
4:07 p.m.
3:55 p.m.
Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have
2:43 p.m.
2:33 p.m.
2:11 p.m.