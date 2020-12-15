Biden reportedly picks former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to run Energy Department

-
Biden reportedly picks former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to run Energy Department6:44 p.m.
-
Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar7:24 p.m.
-
Amy Klobuchar is seemingly trying to bury the hatchet with Pete Buttigieg5:36 p.m.
-
Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes5:26 p.m.
-
Facebook is lifting its political ad ban for the Georgia runoffs4:34 p.m.
-
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested on sex trafficking charges4:07 p.m.
-
Pence says he'll receive COVID-19 vaccine in 'the days ahead'3:55 p.m.
-
Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have2:43 p.m.
6:44 p.m.
7:24 p.m.
5:36 p.m.
Biden criticizes Loeffler, Perdue for doing 'nothing' while Trump tried to 'wipe out' Georgia votes
5:26 p.m.
4:34 p.m.
4:07 p.m.
3:55 p.m.
Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have
2:43 p.m.