Biden reportedly picks former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to run Energy Department

President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate former two-term Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D) to lead the Department of Energy, people with knowledge of the matter told Politico.

As governor, Granholm worked with the auto industry in Detroit, experience that would likely help her as the Biden administration aims to move the United States away from fossil fuels and increase the number of electric vehicles on the road, Politico notes. The Energy Department maintains the country's nuclear weapons arsenal, sets appliance standards, and operates national labs that focus on making scientific innovations.

If confirmed, Granholm will be the second woman to ever lead the department. In 2016, Granholm was considered Hillary Clinton's likely nominee for the position, had she won the election. Catherine Garcia