10 things you need to know today: December 27, 2020

Biden calls on Trump to sign relief bill as enhanced jobless benefits lapse

Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill remained unsigned Saturday after President Trump refused to budge. Subsequently, two federal jobless programs from the CARES Act that expanded and extended benefits for millions of unemployed workers in the United States expired. Trump, who has voiced opposition to the package because he wants higher stimulus checks for individuals, could still approve the bill before 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, but even if the enhanced unemployment benefits are restored, states now won't be able to restart payments until the first week in January. Economists say that even a brief delay could be dire amid the financial struggles caused by the pandemic. President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday called on Trump to sign off on the bill, describing his refusal to do so as an "abdication of responsibility." Democratic lawmakers seem to be on board with Trump's call to increase direct payments to $2,000, but their GOP counterparts appear hesitant. [The New York Times, Bloomberg]