10 things you need to know today: January 1, 2021

Florida is 3rd state to report new coronavirus strain

Florida on Thursday became the third state to report a case of the new, highly infectious coronavirus strain first detected in the United Kingdom. Florida public health officials said the patient was a man in his 20s with no history of travel. The case was reported in Martin County, on the state's Atlantic coast north of West Palm Beach. The man's diagnosis came after a similar case was announced in California on Wednesday. That patient, also a male in his 20s, had not traveled outside the U.S. in recent weeks. Colorado was the first state to detect the new variant. Two cases have been confirmed there, both members of the Colorado National Guard. Neither of those people had traveled abroad, either. The new variant appeared as the nation closed the worst month since the pandemic hit the U.S.: More than 6.1 million of the total 19.9 million U.S. coronavirus cases occurred in December. [NPR]