senate showdown
McConnell says there is 'no realistic path' for a quick Senate vote on $2,000 checks

5:06 p.m.
Mitch McConnell.
Cheriss May/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday said the Senate will not consider approving $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans as a stand-alone issue, saying the matter must be considered as part of a package that includes a repeal of legal protections for tech companies and investigation of election security — demands made by President Trump.

By itself, McConnell said the Democratic proposal to approve $2,000 stimulus checks "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate." Trump, Senate Democrats, and some Senate Republicans have said they want the $600 checks increased to $2,000, and Trump warned that if the measure doesn't pass it will be a "death wish" for the GOP.

The House voted on Monday to boost the stimulus checks to $2,000, and McConnell knows that while Senate Democrats support this, they don't agree with Trump's demands to repeal liability protections for social media companies and investigate baseless claims of election fraud. "The Senate is not going to split apart the three issues Trump linked together just because Democrats are afraid to address two of them," McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that "at the very least, the Senate deserves the opportunity for an up or down vote" on just the stimulus checks, but the request was blocked by McConnell. Incensed, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) declared, "All we are asking for is a vote. What is the problem? If you want to vote against $2,000 checks for your state, vote against it." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
New COVID-19 variant discovered in California

5:43 p.m.
An electronic sign urging Californians to stay at home.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Wednesday that a new variant of the coronavirus believed to be much more contagious has been found in California.

The variant, first identified in Britain, was discovered in Southern California, Newsom said, without naming a specific city. The first known U.S. case of COVID-19 caused by the variant was reported in Colorado on Tuesday.

During a conversation with Newsom, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said that while it appears the strain is significantly more contagious, "there's no indication at all that it increases the virulence ... the ability to make you sick or kill you. It doesn't seem to make it more strong in that regard." He also said it looks like the COVID-19 vaccines now being used are effective against the new variant.

The variant was first detected in southeast England, and the Los Angeles Times reports that some scientists believe the strain might have spread quickly through the region not due to genetic changes, but because it went through dense communities and infected people who were less likely to wear masks and socially distance. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Canada to require people entering the country show proof of negative COVID-19 test

4:11 p.m.
Justin Trudeau.
Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Canada will soon require that all people entering the country show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said this measure will go into effect sometime in the next few days. Already, travelers to Canada must self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, and flights from the United Kingdom have been temporarily banned in an attempt to keep a new variant of COVID-19 from spreading across the country.

In the province of Ontario, 2,923 coronavirus cases were recorded on Wednesday, a new daily record. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health minister, asked people to please stay at home, saying it is "deeply concerning" that "some Canadians are still traveling for nonessential reasons. ... We must reiterate that now is not the time to travel." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Gilligan's Island star Dawn Wells dies of COVID-19

3:43 p.m.
Dawn Wells.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Actress Dawn Wells, best known for starring as Mary Ann on the classic sitcom Gilligan's Island, died Wednesday in Los Angeles of causes related to COVID-19. She was 82.

Wells was born on Oct. 18, 1938, in Reno, Nevada. She was crowned Miss Nevada in 1959, and competed in the 1960 Miss American pageant. After graduating with a degree in theater arts from the University of Washington, Wells began appearing in guest roles on several popular television shows, including Wagon Train, 77 Sunset Strip, and Bonanza.

She rose to fame playing Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island, which ran on CBS from 1964 to 1967 and then lived on for decades in syndication. Mary Ann was the girl next door, and in her 2014 book What Would Mary Ann Do?: A Guide to Life, Wells wrote that the character "wasn't just a silly and sweet ingenue. She was bright, fair-minded, and reasonable, and I like to think that's what I brought to her. She was a little more of a Goody Two-shoes than I am."

After Gilligan's Island ended, Wells appeared in dozens of stage plays, and was active in several charitable organizations. She launched Wishing Wells Collections, a group that makes clothes for elderly people with limited mobility, and founded the nonprofit Idaho Film and Television Institute. With Wells' death, actress Tina Louise is the only surviving member of the core Gilligan's Island cast. Catherine Garcia

nashville bombing
The FBI is reportedly investigating if Nashville bomber believed in conspiracies about 5G, lizard people

3:18 p.m.
FBI Special Agent Douglas Korneski.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

As authorities try to figure out a motive behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, they are looking into whether the bomber believed in a bizarre conspiracy that claims Hollywood actors and the political elite are actually lizards from outer space, two law enforcement officials told NBC News on Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner of Antioch, Tennessee. The bombing, which killed Warner, damaged at least 40 buildings, including an AT&T office. The blast caused disruption to communications in the region, affecting 911 call centers, the Nashville airport, and hospitals.

The law enforcement officials told NBC News they have been speaking with friends, relatives, neighbors, and acquaintances of Warner, and have learned Warner made statements about unfounded conspiracies involving lizard people and talked about camping in an undisclosed location in Tennessee, where he would hunt for possible aliens. Because the bomb went off near the AT&T building, investigators are also looking into whether Warner believed in the baseless conspiracy that 5G mobile service causes cancer. Read more at NBC News. Catherine Garcia

Time's Up
Trump outruns congressional subpoenas for his tax records — at least until after he leaves office

2:42 p.m.
President Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has outlasted congressional Democrats' demands for his tax and financial records.

In an unsigned order issued Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decided it wouldn't rule in a case regarding whether Trump can hide his records from Congress, sending it back to a lower court. Congressional Democrats have already said they'll subpoena Trump again — but not before he leaves office and a new Congress comes into power, The Washington Post reports.

When Democrats took hold of the House two years ago, the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas for Trump's business and personal financial records from his accounting firm, Mazars USA. Trump's lawsuit to stop Mazars from releasing the documents went to the Supreme Court, which ruled in July to send the case back down to the appeals court. That three-person panel meanwhile decided against issuing a ruling itself on Wednesday, and likewise sent the case down to a lower court.

The appeals court provided no hints into its opinion on the case, writing that "we express no view as to whether this case will become moot when the subpoena expires or as to the merits of the parties’ arguments." It did note that the Democrats plan to reissue their subpoena to Mazars once this one expires. But the lower judge will have to decide if those subpoenas are valid under circumstances that could totally change once Trump leaves office and is no longer a public official.

Manhattan's District Attorney Cy Vance is also trying to access Trump's financial records, reportedly hiring forensic accountants Tuesday to aid his investigation. Kathryn Krawczyk

human rights violations
Trump's Blackwater pardons 'broadly undermine humanitarian law,' U.N. expert says

2:20 p.m.
Trump.
Al Drago/Getty Images

United Nations human rights experts say President Trump's pardoning of four men convicted of killing Iraqi civilians in 2007 is a dangerous violation of humanitarian law.

Last week, Trump pardoned Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard, four Blackwater contractors convicted for their roles in the Nisour Square massacre in Baghdad. During the unprovoked attack, 17 people, including two boys, were killed. Blackwater, a private military company, has since been sold and renamed Academi. At the time of the massacre, it was headed by Erik Prince, the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, while Slough, Liberty, and Heard received sentences of 12 to 15 years in prison after being convicted of voluntary and attempted manslaughter.

Jelena Aparac, chair of the U.N. working group on the use of mercenaries, told Reuters that under the Geneva Conventions, states must hold war criminals accountable for their crimes, and "these pardons violate U.S. obligations under international law and more broadly undermine humanitarian law and human rights at a global level." The move is an "affront to justice and to the victims of the Nisour Square massacre and their families," Aparac declared, and if private security groups can "operate with impunity in armed conflicts," then states could feel emboldened to go around their obligations under humanitarian law.

The pardons have also been criticized by military leaders and other officials who were in Iraq at the time of the massacre. Ryan Crocker, the ambassador to Iraq from 2007 to 2009, called Trump's decision to pardon the men "hugely damaging, an action that tells the world that Americans abroad can commit the most heinous crimes with impunity." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
A bat research team investigating coronavirus origins in China reportedly had their samples confiscated

2:06 p.m.
A bat.
iStock.

Orders to monitor findings about the origins of the novel coronavirus come directly from President Xi Jinping, internal documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal. Beijing is not shutting down the research — on the contrary, the government is spending a lot of money on study grants — but any new data are subject to approval by a government task force before publication.

That's not the only way Beijing is attempting to control the situation, per AP. In southern China, there's an entrance to a mine shaft that once harbored bats who hosted the closest known relative of the coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan and is believed to have caused the ongoing pandemic. As AP notes, the area is of "intense scientific interest" since it could hold clues to the virus' origins and potentially help prevent similar crises in the future. However, AP reports it's "become a black hole of no information" for journalists, who have been tailed by plainclothes police, and scientists, including a bat research team that collected samples, only to have them confiscated, two people familiar with the matter said.

Zhang Yongzhen, a renowned Chinese virologist, told AP no one has been able to definitively trace the virus back to its roots, and most scientists believe the virus did first jump from animals to humans in nature (as opposed to leaking from a lab). But Beijing's response highlights how politically sensitive the matter of origin is. China seemingly does not want to be blamed for the spread and has tried suggesting the virus originated elsewhere, pushing the theory through propaganda, misinterpreted or flawed scientific studies, and calls to look beyond China's borders. "The novel coronavirus has been discovered in many parts of the world," Chinese foreign ministry stated in a fax sent to AP. "Scientists should carry out international scientific research and cooperation on a global scale." Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

