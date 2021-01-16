10 things you need to know today: January 16, 2021

CDC: COVID-19 variant could be dominant by March, causing major new spikes

The extra-contagious COVID-19 variant that is now spreading in the U.S. will likely become the dominant source of infection across the country in the coming months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. The coronavirus variant, which is believed to be more contagious but not inherently more deadly, could lead to huge new spikes in cases and deaths by March. Though just 76 cases of the variant have been recorded, scientists believe case counts will quickly multiply without intensive preventative measures. "We're concerned," said the CDC's Dr. Jay Butler. "We want to sound the alarm and urge people to continue to do the things that we know work." Both COVID-19 vaccines approved in the U.S. have been found to be effective against the variant. [Stat News, The New York Times]