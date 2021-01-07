Drama in D.C.
Pence reportedly expected to attend the inauguration as Trump potentially leaves for Mar-a-Lago

4:39 p.m.
Mike Pence
Megan Varner/Getty Images

President Trump may not be in attendance for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, but it appears his vice president will.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden's inauguration, Politico reported on Thursday and CNN confirmed. The decision to do so, Politico reports, became "easier" after Trump publicly lambasted Pence for not overturning the results of the 2020 election, despite his lack of authority to do so.

"It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now," a person close to Pence told Politico.

Trump had been publicly pressuring Pence to somehow prevent Biden's win from being certified by Congress this week, but Pence, who oversaw the counting of electoral votes, said "my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." Trump reacted by attacking him on Twitter, claiming he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done."

Trump has not officially confirmed whether he'll attend the inauguration after refusing to concede the election and falsely claiming he won in a landslide, but Politico reports he has told staff he doesn't expect to do so. He may also leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the day before, according to the report, and potentially have a rally the day of. A spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies told CNN on Thursday, "We have not been told by the president or vice president whether they will be there." Brendan Morrow

Trump is reportedly polling aides on whether he should pardon himself

4:15 p.m.
trump pardon
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is considering pardoning himself during his final days in office, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Trump has reportedly toyed with the idea for some time now, but discussions apparently started anew shortly before the president was recorded pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough ballots to somehow swing the state's election in his favor. The talks also came before Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol on Wednesday, where hundreds broke into the building in an attempt to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results. "Trump allies believe that both episodes increased Mr. Trump's criminal exposure," writes the Times.

A president has never before attempted to pardon himself, and its not clear how such a move would withstand scrutiny in courts, though Trump has long maintained he has the power to do so. Even so, presidential pardons only apply to federal offenses and would not protect him from any potential charges on a state level. Trump has reportedly been polling aides for their opinions on the move, which is "typically a sign that he is preparing to follow through on his aims," writes the Times.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone told Trump he could face legal exposure for telling his supporters to "fight" the election certification at the Capitol, reports the Times. The riot that followed left four people dead.

In addition to pardoning himself, Trump is also reportedly considering preemptive pardons for his eldest children and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The Times writes Trump has "become increasingly convinced that his perceived enemies will use the levers of law enforcement to target him after he leaves office." Read more at The New York Times. Summer Meza

Biden: Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated 'very differently' than Capitol 'domestic terrorists'

3:39 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday condemned the "domestic terrorists" who rioted at the Capitol building this week while arguing Black Lives Matter protesters would have been treated "very differently" by law enforcement.

Biden spoke after a mob of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday on what the president-elect described as "one of the darkest days" in American history. The Trump supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was meeting to certify Biden's election win, which Trump has falsely claimed to be fraudulent.

"They weren't protesters," Biden said. "Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It's that basic. It's that simple. And I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming, but that isn't true. We could see it coming."

Biden went on to slam Trump for "inciting a mob to attack the Capitol" in an attempt to "silence" the voice of voters, describing Wednesday's events as the "culmination" of his "unrelenting attack" on the "institutions of our democracy." He also took issue with the response of law enforcement, contending it would have been different had those rioting been from Black Lives Matter.

"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol," Biden said. "We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable." Brendan Morrow

Pelosi joins Schumer in calling for Trump's removal from office

2:42 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has backed calls for President Trump to be removed from office, potentially through the impeachment process.

During a news conference Thursday, Pelosi called for Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a riot that left four people dead. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) previously called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and said that if it isn't, Congress should impeach and remove Trump.

"Yesterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America," Pelosi said. "In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment."

Pelosi added that Congress "may be prepared to move forward with impeachment" if the 25th Amendment is not invoked to remove Trump. She called this the "overwhelming sentiment of my caucus" and described Trump as a "very dangerous person who should not continue in office." In addition to Pelosi and Schumer, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, also backed impeaching and removing Trump.

Trump was previously impeached by the House of Representatives in 2019 but remained in office after being acquitted by the Senate.

"We'll review what our options are in terms of the 25th Amendment," Pelosi said. "If he wants to be unique and be doubly impeached, that's kind of up to him and his Cabinet as to whether he should stay in office." Brendan Morrow

Biden reportedly nominating Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for commerce

2:25 p.m.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly made his final choices to round out his Cabinet.

Biden will choose Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as his commerce secretary, Politico and The New York Times report, respectively. Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein confirmed both picks.

Walsh has been Boston's mayor for the past seven years, and was previously a Massachusetts state representative. He was the president of his local labor union for more than 20 years, until his election as mayor. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka asked union leaders to support Walsh for the post, Bloomberg reported in November. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten told Bloomberg at the time that picking Walsh was a "great idea."

Raimondo has been the governor of Rhode Island since 2015, and "is seen as a relatively traditional choice for commerce secretary," the Times writes. A businesswoman and venture capitalist before becoming governor, Raimondo focused on promoting business growth while in office, but ran afoul of unions along the way.

With the selection of Walsh and Raimondo, Biden has finished naming his picks for his top Cabinet spots. It'll be the most diverse Cabinet in history, though no Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders are included. Biden on Wednesday reportedly settled on D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland to be his attorney general. Kathryn Krawczyk

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao — wife of Mitch McConnell — is resigning

1:56 p.m.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is the first Cabinet-level official planning to resign after Wednesday's Capitol riot.

Chao indicated her plans to resign in a Thursday email to Department of Transportation colleagues, citing the mob of President Trump's supporters who attacked the Capitol building the day before. Chao quickly shared the message on her social media accounts, writing that "traumatic and entirely avoidable event ... troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside." Chao's team would aid President-elect Joe Biden's nominee Pete Buttigieg as he transitioned to lead the department, she added.

Chao will be the highest-level departure from the Trump administration in the wake of the siege, but comes after several other White House officials, including Trump's former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, said they'd depart ahead of Inauguration Day.

The move comes after The Daily Beast reported Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is married to Chao, spent Wednesday night asking high-level White House officials to stay at their posts. The Post also reported four conservative GOP senators, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), were calling key senior White House officials to urge them not to resign. Lee's reasoning is to keep "strong leadership" in top positions until the transition, per the Post.

Chao's departure complicates reported discussions of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The clause requires a majority of Cabinet officials and the vice president to tell Congress a president should be removed, allowing the vice president to take charge. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage'

12:36 p.m.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), usually an ally of President Trump, is taking aim at his fellow Republican senators who sparked Wednesday's Capitol siege.

Cotton was notably not among congressmembers who objected to Wednesday's Electoral College certification, which came after Trump and his allies spent weeks falsely claiming fraud had cost him the election. While Cotton had previously said he had some "concerns" with vote accuracy in some states, he made it clear to Fox & Friends on Thursday that it's "not Congress' role to reverse the election results."

Meanwhile "some senators, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow" objecting to electoral college votes "could reverse the results of the election, or even get some kind of emergency audit of the election results," Cotton told Fox & Friends. "That was never going to happen." And "as insurrectionists literally stormed the Capitol," some of those senators "were literally sending out fundraising emails" and trying to capitalize on the moment, Cotton said.

Cotton was likely referring to Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who led the opposition to the electoral vote certification and sent out fundraising messages to supporters as the siege was going on. Kathryn Krawczyk

Only 14 suspects were arrested by the Capitol Police, who are now trying to identify other trespassers via 'surveillance footage'

12:26 p.m.
Trump supporter in the Capitol building.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, but just 14 suspects were arrested as a result of the mayhem, the United States Capitol Police reported Thursday, adding that over three times as many police officers "sustained injuries," at more than 50.

"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," the USCP chief of police, Steven A. Sund, wrote in a statement. "Maintaining public safety in an open environment — specifically for First Amendment activities — has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake — these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior."

Sund added that the USCP is "continuing to review surveillance video and open source material to identify" more people who might be subject to criminal charges. Separately, The Wall Street Journal reports that federal authorities are poised to arrest "more than a dozen members of the pro-Trump mob" who stormed the Capitol, and are continuing to review social media posts and cell phone records to root out who was involved after Capitol Police let many of the rioters leave undisturbed.

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department arrested an additional 80 people for violations of curfew and unlawful entry. Read more about the "stunning failure" of the Capitol Police here at The Week. Jeva Lange

