10 things you need to know today: January 22, 2021

During 1st Biden briefing, Fauci admits he feels liberated

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who sometimes "got in trouble" for contradicting former President Donald Trump, said it felt "liberating" to be able to speak freely about the science of the pandemic without fear of repercussions under President Biden. Fauci, now Biden's top medical adviser, said in the first White House coronavirus briefing in months that under Trump "there were things that were said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things like that, that really [were] uncomfortable because they were not based on scientific fact." Fauci warned that new data suggests that COVID-19 vaccines might not be as effective at fighting new, more contagious strains of the virus, but that "they will still likely provide enough protection to make the vaccines worth getting." [CNBC]