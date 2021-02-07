10 things you need to know today: February 7, 2021

Khamenei: Iran will return to nuclear commitments only if U.S. lifts all sanctions

If the United States wants Iran to return to the commitments it made under the 2015 nuclear deal, "it will must lift all sanctions in practice," Iranian state television quoted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying Sunday. Khamenei added that Tehran will then verify whether the U.S. was following through. "This is the definitive and irreversible policy of the Islamic Republic, and all of the country's officials are unanimous on this, and no one will deviate from it," he said. Khamenei has final say on all matters of state in Iran, The Associated Press notes. Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear pact, and Iran has recently begun enriching its uranium, raising concerns it could soon reach weapons-grade levels. President Biden has said he wants to revive the 2015 agreement, but has insisted Tehran reverse course first. [The Associated Press]