10 things you need to know today: March 31, 2021

Biden unveils 1st slate of judicial nominees

President Biden on Tuesday unveiled his first slate of judicial nominees, hailing the diverse group as "trailblazing." Nine of the 11 nominees are women. Three of the nominees are Black women being nominated for the U.S. courts of appeals, which often serve as a pathway for nominees to the Supreme Court. The most prominent of the three is U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Biden is nominating to fill the seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit left vacant when Judge Merrick Garland became Biden's attorney general. As a candidate, Biden promised to nominate an African American woman to serve on the high court should there be a vacancy while he's president. Biden said his diverse set of nominees "draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession." [The Associated Press]