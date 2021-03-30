chauvin trial
Teenage witness recounts George Floyd's arrest and death in tearful testimony during Chauvin trial

5:12 p.m.

Several more witnesses took the stand on Tuesday, the second day of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, including Darnella Frazier, the then-17-year-old who recorded video of George Floyd's arrest last May.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled that Frazier and three other young witnesses, including Frazier's 9-year-old cousin, could deliver their testimony off-camera, so they were not seen while being questioned, but Frazier can be heard recounting what happened. She notes she walked her cousin into Cup Foods (the store in front of which Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the ground) to spare her from watching the disturbing scene that was unfolding. She added that she then walked back to the scene and began filming, which police camera footage shows, as well.

Frazier told the prosecution she went back because what was happening "wasn't right." Floyd was "suffering, he was in pain," she said, explaining that she heard him say he couldn't breathe and call for his mother. "It seemed like he knew it was over for him," she said.

Later in her testimony, Frazier provided some details about how the event personally affected her. She said when she looks at Floyd, she thinks of her father, her brother, her cousins, and uncles, who, like Floyd, are Black men. "That could have been one of them," she said. There have been nights, she said, where she's "stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not ... saving his life," though she said she realizes "it's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done" seemingly referring to Chauvin. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

judge ari
Ariana Grande joins The Voice

5:31 p.m.
ariana grande
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande is switching positions … with Nick Jonas.

The songstress will replace Jonas as a judge on season 21 of The Voice, to air in the fall. Grande shared the news on Instagram with a shot of her leaning on a chair next to the show's iconic red button, dressed head-to-toe in leopard print. "surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton next season," she wrote.

Though contestants might be a fan of the song, they will likely not want to hear Grande say "Thank you, next" anymore. Read more at Page Six. The Week Staff

march fools
Volkswagen says its 'Voltswagen' rebrand was a very early April Fool's joke

5:05 p.m.
volkswagen
RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Volkswagen made the shocking announcement on Tuesday that its "Voltswagen" rebrand revealed just one day prior was merely a publicity stunt.

The German automaker reportedly posted a notice on its website on Monday indicating it would change the name of its American division to "Voltswagen" as it shifts its focus to making electric vehicles.

A person familiar with the company's plans previously told USA Today that the German automaker's website had not been hacked, and the announcement two days before April Fools' Day was not a joke or marketing ploy, though Volkswagen declined to comment.

On Tuesday, though, The Wall Street Journal reported that Volkswagen will actually be keeping its name. A spokesperson said the rebrand was intended as an early April Fools' Day stunt to get people talking about the company's electric car strategy. "The problem for VW is that everyone took them seriously," writes the Journal.

Perhaps because it is still March, the prank fell flat, "creating confusion about the company's intentions," writes the Journal. Volkswagen reportedly scrambled to spread the word that the name change was fake, but somehow the announcement unveiling "Voltswagen" was again published on the American division's website, making it look like the rebrand really would launch in May.

Even without all the confusion, the prank would have been groan-inducing. The fake press release "quotes" U.S. CEO Scott Keogh as saying "We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren't changing is this brand's commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere." On the other hand, it's likely that completely butchering their PR stunt got them more attention than the corny corporate holiday prank would have earned otherwise. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Summer Meza

infrastructure week
What's reportedly included in phase 1 of Biden's infrastructure plan

4:02 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The White House is primed to unveil the first phase of President Biden's "Build Back Batter" economic agenda on Wednesday. Details are still vague, but The Washington Post was able to get a glimpse at some dollar figures ahead of the official release.

Two people familiar with the matter told the Post on condition of anonymity that the plan will total $2.25 trillion, with about $650 billion designated to rebuilding U.S. infrastructure, including highways, water systems, and transit agencies. Another $400 billion will reportedly be allocated to care for the elderly and people with disabilities, and $300 billion apiece will head to affordable housing and the revival of U.S. manufacturing. Research and development will get $180 billion, while clean drinking water, the electric grid, high-speed broadband, and workforce development and job retraining, will all receive their own $100 billion.

The Post's sources clarified that the figures could change by the time the White House rolls out the plan since officials are still making adjustments, but it appears the reported breakdown represents the gist of the package. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
CDC director: Data suggests vaccinated people largely 'do not carry the virus'

2:51 p.m.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a new interview celebrated data suggesting that those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 largely "do not carry the virus."

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday that "our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus" or get sick.

"It's not just in the clinical trials, but it's also in real-world data," she added.

Her comments seemed to be in reference to a CDC study released earlier on Monday that examined Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines and found that in real-world conditions, they reduced the risk of infection by 90 percent two or more weeks after the second dose was administered. The CDC said the study demonstrated that the vaccines "can reduce both asymptomatic and symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections."

Though Walensky expressed optimism over this finding and said "we can kind of almost see the end" of the pandemic based on the rate of vaccinations in the United States, she also reiterating her concern about COVID-19 cases ticking up.

"What I really would hate to have happen is to have another oncoming surge just as we're reaching towards getting so many more people vaccinated," she said.

Walensky had previously expressed similar concerns on Monday about a potential fourth surge in COVID-19 cases, saying in a briefing she has a feeling "of impending doom" while urging Americans to "please hold on a little while longer." Brendan Morrow

popularity poll
America really loves Elon Musk

2:10 p.m.
Elon Musk.
Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed "Technoking of Tesla," tends to accrue his fair share of adversaries online, thanks to his meandering and often controversial Twitter musings, among several other reasons. But it turns out he's actually quite popular among most Americans, a poll conducted by Vox and Data for Progress shows.

The survey, which was aimed at getting a grasp on how American voters feel about billionaires (both generally and individually), found that 50 percent of Americans have a favorable view of Musk, while just 23 percent hold an unfavorable view. Political affiliation doesn't seem to matter much — he got consistent marks across the spectrum, with plus-30, plus-28, and plus-23 percent net-favorable opinions from Democrats, independents, and Republicans, respectively.

The biggest gap was between men and women. Male respondents appear to think quite highly of Musk, with 66 percent viewing him favorably, good for a whopping plus-45 net rating. More women view the Tesla and SpaceEx CEO positively than negatively, but the favorable figure is lower (just 37 percent), and the net-difference is only 10 percentage points.

The Vox/Data for Progress poll was conducted via the internet between Feb. 23-25 among 1,182 likely voters in the United States. The margin of error is three percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

stage shows are coming
Game of Thrones is heading to Broadway

1:00 p.m.
Game of Thrones
HBO

Even more Game of Thrones is coming — and no, it's not The Winds of Winter.

A stage show based on Game of Thrones is in the works, with plans for productions in New York City, London, and Australia, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show is set to take place 16 years before the events of the series at Westeros' Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a competition that numerous established characters including Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister attended.

Author George R.R. Martin is developing the story, with playwright Duncan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke also on board. The show's official description promises to take "audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery," featuring "many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series."

This is just the latest expansion of the Game of Thrones franchise in addition to multiple prequels in the works at HBO, and Martin recently signed a five-year overall deal for more projects with the network. The franchise will be following a similar path as Harry Potter, which also headed to Broadway with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Thrones stage show is reportedly launching in 2023. Meanwhile, the final two books in the series have still yet to be published, leaving open the possibility we'll see an avalanche of tie-in movies, shows, musicals, and theme park rides before the actual original original source material is even completed. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
WHO chief surprisingly says coronavirus origin question warrants further investigation

12:57 p.m.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Tuesday released a report on the origins of the coronavirus that sparked the ongoing pandemic and how it may have first spread to humans.

There were no hard conclusions, but the report, drafted by a 34-member team of Chinese scientists and international experts who searched for clues in Wuhan, China, dismissed the theory that the virus may have first jumped to humans as a result of a laboratory accident as "extremely unlikely." However, in what The New York Times described as "an unexpected move," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the question deserves another look.

"I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough ... although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy," Tedros said in prepared remarks during a briefing of member states.

The consensus in the scientific community still seems to be that the virus jumped from bats to an intermediary species that infected a human in nature, perhaps at a wet market, but there is a growing minority that believes the accidental lab leak theory deserves at least serious consideration. Read more at The New York Times and check out Tedros' full remarks here. Tim O'Donnell

