10 things you need to know today: April 5, 2021

Rapper DMX in 'vegetative state,' manager says

The rapper DMX, whose given name is Earl Simmons, was in a "vegetative state" on Sunday following a heart attack, his longtime manager, Nakia Walker, said. Some of Simmons' relatives have been able to visit since he was hospitalized after he collapsed at his White Plains, New York, home and was rushed to the hospital. Simmons' lawyer, Murray Richman, revealed a day earlier that Simmons had been placed on life support. "He is truly an amazing person," Richman said. "He walked into a room, he lit up the room. He couldn't help making you feel good in his presence." Richman said that Simmons, 50, had a "difficult life" and "expressed the pain and suffering in a very unique way. He truly is reflective of a whole segment of our society whose pain and suffering go unrecorded." Simmons was the first musician to have his first four albums debut at the top of the Billboard chart. [The New York Times]