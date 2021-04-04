From the wonderful world of sports
Edit

Stanford wins 1st NCAA women's title in 29 years

8:33 p.m.
Stanford players react to their win.
Elsa/Getty Images

Top-seeded Stanford narrowly defeated No. 3 Arizona, 54-53, in the NCAA women's basketball championship Sunday night, giving the team its third national championship — and first since 1992.

Haley Jones scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for Stanford, with Lexie Hull and Cameron Brink following behind with 10 points each. Arizona's Aari McDonald finished the game with 22 points, but missed a three-pointer right at the buzzer.

With 1,125 victories under her belt, Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer — who also led the team to titles in 1990 and 1992 — has the most wins in women's college basketball history. Catherine Garcia

state of emergency
Edit

Officials trying to prevent 'catastrophic' collapse of Florida wastewater reservoir

9:43 p.m.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared a state of emergency after officials in Manatee County warned that if the damaged Piney Point wastewater reservoir experiences a full breach, hundreds of millions of gallons of polluted water could surge into residential neighborhoods.

Piney Point sits on the site of a former phosphate plant, and holds millions of gallons of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen; officials say the water is as acidic as a cup of black coffee. On Friday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced a break had been found in one of the walls of the reservoir, and while trying to fix the problem on Saturday, workers determined there was danger of an imminent collapse.

To relieve pressure, two pipes are pumping thousands of gallons of water a minute from Piney Point into Tampa Bay, USA Today reports. Hundreds of people who live near the reservoir have been told to evacuate, and Manatee County Acting Administrator Scott Hopes on Sunday told reporters models show a full breach of the walls could cause "as high as a 20-foot wall of water."

DeSantis on Sunday said officials are "trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation." The site is owned by HRK Holdings, and DeSantis said the focus right now "is ensuring the safety of the community," but his administration "is dedicated to full enforcement of any damages to our state's resources and holding ... HRK accountable for this event."

Lorie Minallo lives just outside the evacuation area, and told USA Today little information is shared with local residents about leaks at the reservoir. The last one happened in 2011, and she wants to know "why is it still going on? Why hasn't anybody stepped up and done anything? They are going to ruin everything out here in Tampa Bay, and all the property owners now. It's just ridiculous." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Edit

Ilhan Omar: 'Horrendous' to watch Derek Chauvin's defense 'put George Floyd on trial'

2:05 p.m.

The Minneapolis community is "on edge" about the result of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest before Floyd died last May, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday on CNN.

Omar explained to State of the Union host Jake Tapper that "we have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years." She added that it's been particularly "horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial" and noted "the one part that has stayed with me is the fact that everyone ... who took the witness stand, said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse."

Despite her concerns, Omar did say "there is a lot of confidence in [Minnesota] Attorney General Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case." Read more at The Guardian and Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Biden economist acknowledges 'cost' to MLB's decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta, but says that's the point

1:21 p.m.

Cecilia Rouse, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, appeared to dismiss the idea that President Biden is urging private companies to use their economic power to take political positions, namely in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law.

In an interview that aired on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, CBS News' Margaret Brennan pointed out that a day after Biden, who strongly opposes the Georgia law, said he would like to see the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game move out of Atlanta, the league did just that. Rouse, though, said companies that have spoken out against the state law "have a right to vote with their feet and express their dissatisfaction."

In terms of the fallout from MLB's decision, Rouse acknowledged there "will undoubtedly be a cost" borne in part by workers in Atlanta, but noted the league will move the game to another city, benefiting a different group of workers. "That is exactly the message [MLB] was trying to send," Rouse said. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Republicans call for narrower infrastructure plan, while progressives think Biden hasn't gone far enough

12:41 p.m.

On Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he thinks President Biden's infrastructure plan would be a layup for the White House if it was scaled back.

"I've reached out to the White House a couple of times now and said, 'You've got an easy bipartisan win here if you keep this package narrowly focused on infrastructure,'" he said. "And then the other 70 or so percent of the package that doesn't have much to do with infrastructure, if you want to force that in a partisan way, you could still do that. Why would you pass up the opportunity here to focus on roads, bridges ... broadband, all of which wouldn't be 40 percent of this package."

But while Republicans, who are already prepared to reject the bill in its current form, want a streamlined version, progressive Democrats, though generally supportive of the framework, don't think Biden has gone far enough yet. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), for example, said Sunday that he believes another $30 billion would be needed to "fully address" America's affordable housing crisis.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) added that "we're probably going to want to put more" money into addressing climate change, and he specifically mentioned health care and making college more affordable as two other areas where "a lot of work has to be done." Tim O'Donnell

Pope Francis
Edit

Pope Francis urges international community to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 'poorest countries' in Easter address

11:06 a.m.
Pope Francis.
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After presiding over an Easter Mass attended by fewer than 200 people in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City because of coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, Pope Francis delivered his latest "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) address.

In the message, Francis said, "I urge the entire international community, in a spirit of global responsibility, to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of [COVID-19] vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries." He also called for more public assistance for those struggling financially during the pandemic, and lamented the fact that many people, especially youths, have missed out on "experiencing real human relationships" over the last year.

Aside from the pandemic, Francis drew attention to conflicts in Ethiopia and Mozambique, anti-coup protests in Myanmar, and the civil wars in Syria and Yemen, calling for peace in each situation. "There are still too many wars and too much violence in the world," he said, noting that "military arsenals are being strengthened" throughout the world. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

happy easter
Edit

Trump wishes 'Radical Left CRAZIES' a happy Easter

10:39 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump has previously called Easter a "special day," suggesting it's important to him. So, it's not surprising that he made one of his rare post-White House statements Sunday. It's also not surprising that his latest brief message includes a shot at his political opponents and another baseless accusation that the presidential election was stolen from him. Trump wished everyone a happy Easter, including "the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our country!"

The tone of the message is a fairly classic Trump maneuver. He's previously wished a happy New Year to "my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do" and, perhaps most infamously, he once tweeted his "best wishes to all, even the haters and losers" on the 2013 anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Tim O'Donnell

live from new york
Edit

SNL's Britney Spears delivers verdict on Matt Gaetz controversy

8:18 a.m.

For its latest cold open, Saturday Night Live brought back the fictional apology show, Oops, You Did it Again, hosted by Chloe Fineman's Britney Spears.

This time the fictional Spears' guests included Lil Nas X (portrayed by Chris Redd), who caused a controversy for designing so-called "Satan Shoes"; Pepé le Pew (Kate McKinnon), the Looney Tunes character who was recently cut out of Space Jam: A New Legacy over concerns the cartoon represents misogyny; and Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (Pete Davidson), who is being investigated by the Justice Department for payments he and another Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex, and for the possibility that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

All three guests were given an opportunity to defend themselves before Fineman's Spears delivered a final verdict. She determined that Redd's Lil Nas X was "innocent," while McKinnon's le Pew was "not that innocent," a ruling willingly accepted by the skunk, who was seeking to turn over a new leaf. When Fineman's Spears got to Davidson's Gaetz, she noted that she was not legally allowed to call him innocent or guilty, and instead encouraged "everyone to judge him by his face," prompting the fictional Gaetz to utter an "uh oh." Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.