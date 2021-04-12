10 things you need to know today: April 12, 2021

Nomadland director Chloé Zhao makes history with BAFTA win

Nomadland director Chloé Zhao on Sunday continued her award sweep when she became the first woman of color to win the best director prize at the annual British Academy Film and Television Arts awards. Zhao, who took the top prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday, is just the second woman to take the BAFTA for directing, after Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker. Nomadland won four BAFTAs in all, including best picture and best cinematography. Frances McDormand took the BAFTA for best actress. Nomadland follows McDormand's character, a woman named Fern, as she travels and takes various temporary jobs to survive. Other BAFTA winners were Emerald Fennell's revenge comedy Promising Young Woman for best British film, and Anthony Hopkins (The Father) for best actor. [CBS News]