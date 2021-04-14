10 things you need to know today: April 14, 2021

White House says J&J pause won't hamper vaccine campaign

The White House coronavirus coordinator, Jeff Zients, said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine would not hinder the Biden administration's distribution strategy. Zients said in a statement that disruption would be limited because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up only a small percentage of the recorded shots in the U.S. "Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna [vaccines] each week ... This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of 3 million shots per day, and meet [President Biden's] goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office," the statement said. Johnson & Johnson appointments scheduled for the next several days have been canceled but authorities are working to reschedule those for a dose of Pfizer or Moderna. [MarketWatch, WhiteHouse.gov]