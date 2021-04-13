the coronavirus crisis
White House says Johnson & Johnson pause won't affect federal vaccination plan

11:09 a.m.

The White House does not appear to be concerned about whether the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may hinder its distribution strategy.

Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said in a statement Tuesday that because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up only a small percentage of the recorded shots in the U.S., the federal plan should remain intact without any major hiccups. "Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna [vaccines] each week ... This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of 3 million shots per day, and meet [President Biden's] goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office," the statement said.

Johnson & Johnson appointments scheduled for the next several days have already been canceled, but Zients said the Biden administration is working with state and federal partners to reschedule those for a dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

While the math may hold up for the White House's goals, there are still other factors to consider, including whether the FDA's decision leads to any noticeable increase in vaccine hesitancy, regardless of which shots are available. Tim O'Donnell

Trump Train
John Boehner reveals he voted for Trump in 2020

11:05 a.m.
John Boehner
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former House Speaker John Boehner revealed that in the 2020 election, he voted for former President Donald Trump, whom he would later blast for inciting a "bloody insurrection."

Boehner has recently been promoting his new memoir On the House, and he told Time in an interview published Tuesday that he backed the former president for a second term last year, citing his Supreme Court picks and their agreement on policy issues.

"I voted for Donald Trump," Boehner said. "I thought that his policies, by and large, mirrored the policies that I believed in. I thought the choices for the Supreme Court were top notch. At the end of the day, who gets nominated to the federal courts is really the most important thing a president does."

The revelation came after Boehner didn't hold back against Trump in his book for his actions after the 2020 election, blasting the former president's "bulls---" election fraud claims and saying he "incited that bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons." Boehner also recounted a time when his staffer was berated by Trump during a golf outing before he became president, with Boehner writing that the incident revealed Trump's "real anger" and adding, "we had no idea then what that anger would do to our country."

Boehner also told Time he views Trump as a "product of the chaos we've seen in our political process over the last 10 or 12 years." But when asked if he wishes in retrospect that he had done more to push back on Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Boehner said he didn't feel the need to do so.

"I'm retired," Boehner said. "I try to stay out of the day-to-day rumble of politics. I really didn't need to speak up." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is wildly irresponsible

10:38 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has been paused in multiple states after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory recommending they do so "out of an abundance of caution." The reason is a tiny handful of unusual blood clotting events — just six of them, to be precise, out of a total of 6.8 million doses administered in the United States thus far.

This is an incomprehensible decision. As Helen Branswell writes at STAT News, every single clotting event involved a woman aged between 18 and 48 with a condition called thrombocytopenia (or low blood platelets). It isn't even clear yet that the vaccine actually caused the clots — the background rate of this particular kind of clotting is about five per million people, per year.

Now, of course public health authorities should be vigilant about potential side effects, and they should inform the medical and scientific communities about any troubling data that comes up. It would be understandable to pause a treatment that was just a precaution for some rare disease. But we are still right in the middle of a deadly viral pandemic, and cases are increasing: up from about 55,000 per day in mid-March to 70,000 per day, thanks mainly to an exploding outbreak in Michigan. Deaths are falling, but still coming in at about 750 per day. COVID-19 is a serious disease, even for younger people — indeed, one of the common complications is dangerous blood clots.

It might be reasonable to recommend that women under 50, or anyone with thrombocytopenia, get one of the other vaccines while scientists try to figure out what is going on. But pausing all use of the J&J vaccine will certainly prevent many thousands of people from getting vaccinated so long as the pause lasts, and will likely do long-term damage to the reputation of all the vaccines. The anti-vaccine crowd on Fox News is going to to go nuts with this, spreading fear and paranoia and increasing the resistance of Republicans to vaccination. This decision is the opposite of caution. Ryan Cooper

the coronavirus crisis
Selena Gomez to host concert pushing for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution

10:11 a.m.
Selena Gomez
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is set to host a concert pushing for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution — and seeking to "reunite the world."

Global Citizen announced on Tuesday that Gomez will host "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," which will air on multiple networks next month and "aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide," as well as call on "world leaders to prioritize the equitable distribution" of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

The concert will be pre-taped and take place at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, and it will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

"This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year," Gomez said.

Global Citizen said it will be campaigning to support the vaccine-sharing program COVAX to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines in low-income countries. It's also calling for donations from philanthropists and corporations to help vaccinate 27 million health care workers in poor countries and for the investment of $22 billion for getting two billion vaccine doses to these countries.

Global Citizen previously organized a "One World: Together at Home" concert near the start of the pandemic in April 2020, which was watched by over 20 million people in the U.S. and raised more than $120 million for COVID-19 relief. "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" is set to air on ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube, and iHeartMedia stations on May 8. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Is the FDA overestimating the risks of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?

10:05 a.m.

No one knows for sure yet whether the FDA made the right call in pausing the usage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, but the agency is already facing criticism for poor risk assessment and shortsightedness. Some state officials are worried the decision will increase vaccine hesitancy, regardless of which shot people are set to receive. "There's nothing we can do to restore confidence," one GOP state official told CBS News.

Nearly 7 million doses of the single-shot vaccine have been administered in the United States, and there are six reported cases of recipients developing a rare and severe type of blood clot. Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency room physician and professor at Brown University, tweeted on Tuesday that a connection is "plausible," but even if it turns out to be real, she added, the risk is still far lower than the risk of developing a blood clot from a COVID-19 infection, which may be as high as 20 percent.

Blood clots are also a side effect of other medications, including birth control pills, writes Rebecca Wind, the communications director at the Guttmacher Institute, a think tank focused on sexual and reproductive health.

As Ranney put it, "science and medicine ... is full of weighing risks vs. benefits." She acknowledged there may be legitimate concerns about whether certain groups of people — perhaps younger women — should receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But, overall, she argues the shot's benefits are too great to give up right now. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
U.K. coronavirus strain no deadlier among hospitalized patients, study suggests

8:36 a.m.
Testing in England
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

The B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant first discovered in Britain spreads more easily that older strains, sending more people to the hospital, but it doesn't lead to more severe cases or higher rates of death once patients are hospitalized, a study published Monday in the journal The Lance Infectious Disease found.

"If you need hospitalization, you're not worse with this variant compared to the previous virus strain," said Eleni Nastouli, senior author of the paper and a clinical virologist and pediatrician at University College London. "Of course, if you're requiring hospital admission for COVID, that is a worry," she conceded. "But it's not more than the previous strain."

It has been clear for months that the B.1.1.7 variant is more contagious than earlier ones, and other researchers have found that it is deadlier overall. One of those researchers, Nicholas Davies at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told The Wall Street Journal the new study doesn't contradict the other ones. The current evidence points to the U.K. strain being "more likely to land you in the hospital," he said, but no likelier to have a bad outcome once you are hospitalized.

The study was conducted last fall, before a B.1.1.7-fueled surge overwhelmed British hospitals. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. calls for Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause after 6 blood clotting cases

8:09 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are calling for a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials from the two agencies on Tuesday said that "out of an abundance of caution," they're recommending the U.S. pause the use of the single-shot vaccine while they review "six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving" it.

The six cases, officials said, were all in women who were between 18 and 48, with their symptoms having occurred between six and 13 days after they were vaccinated. Over 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which comes with the key benefit of only requiring one dose, have been administered in the United States, and the agencies noted that "right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare."

On Wednesday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to hold an emergency meeting to review the clotting cases. The federal government will also stop administering the vaccine at federally run vaccination sites, The New York Times reported. This pause, the Times noted, "could substantially complicate" the United States' vaccination efforts.

The decision drew some immediate criticism given the small number of blood clotting cases, with FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver raising concerns that it's "going to create more vaccine hesitancy." But the FDA's Dr. Peter Marks and the CDC's Dr. Anne Schuchat said the step is "important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot." Brendan Morrow

GOP in disarray
Will McConnell 'grovel' before Trump to unite the Republican Party?

7:19 a.m.
Trump and McConnell
Saul Loeb,Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans have a shot at winning the House and/or Senate in 2022, and President Trump may well run for president again in 2024, so in theory, Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), restored to majority leader, "could be back serving together in fewer than four years," Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine write at Politico. "But not if Trump keeps calling McConnell a 'dumb son of a bitch' and a 'stone-cold loser," as he did Saturday, in a widely panned speech before Republican donors.

"Hopefully there will be some sort of truce," Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), McConnell's No. 2, said Monday. "It's in everybody's best interest — including the former president, if he wants to continue to stay viable politically — to help us win the majority in 2022." Instead, Trump released another statement Monday night accusing McConnell of being too weak to "fight for the presidency" and, more stingingly, "fight for the court."

"The feud is mostly one-sided as of late," Burgess and Levine concede. "McConnell barely utters Trump's name these days and has no communication with the former president." But the rapprochement would have to be one-sided, too, Politico's Playbook explains:

Trump demands loyalty and doesn't give it in return. So even though it's Trump taking potshots — not McConnell — peace would require McConnell to do what House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and NRSC Chair Rick Scott (R-Fla.) have done in recent days: grovel. Scott over the weekend awarded Trump some sort of "NRSC Champion for Freedom Award" to butter him up. But can McConnell really stomach doing something like that after Jan. 6? [Politico]

Well, "if there's one thing that motivates McConnell more than anything, it's being majority leader," Playbook argues. "So perhaps a little ring-kissing will seem worth it if it's the price of taking back the Senate. Or not." Read more about the politics of a McConnell-Trump detente at Politico. Peter Weber

