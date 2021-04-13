Selena Gomez to host concert pushing for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Selena Gomez is set to host a concert pushing for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution — and seeking to "reunite the world."

Global Citizen announced on Tuesday that Gomez will host "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," which will air on multiple networks next month and "aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide," as well as call on "world leaders to prioritize the equitable distribution" of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

The concert will be pre-taped and take place at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, and it will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

"This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year," Gomez said.

Global Citizen said it will be campaigning to support the vaccine-sharing program COVAX to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines in low-income countries. It's also calling for donations from philanthropists and corporations to help vaccinate 27 million health care workers in poor countries and for the investment of $22 billion for getting two billion vaccine doses to these countries.

Global Citizen previously organized a "One World: Together at Home" concert near the start of the pandemic in April 2020, which was watched by over 20 million people in the U.S. and raised more than $120 million for COVID-19 relief. "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" is set to air on ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube, and iHeartMedia stations on May 8. Brendan Morrow